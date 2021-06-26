Promoted Salernitana seeks buyer to play in Serie A

Newly-promoted Serie A club Salernitana announced on Saturday that it was seeking a buyer to allow the team to take its place in the Italian top flight next season.

According to the Italian FA (FIGC) rules, two clubs falling under the same ownership cannot play in the same division during the same season.

And the club based in Salerno, south of Naples, is co-owned by the Lazio boss Claudio Lotito. Salernitana clinched a top flight place after finishing second in the Serie B last season.

To play a third Serie A season in its history, and first since 1998-1999, the football club was given a month to meet FIGC rules.

That deadline expired on Saturday and Salernitana immediately announced that club shares have been placed in an independent trust, responsible for finding a buyer within six months.

According to reports, a Middle East consortium, the Bin Zayed Group, which in the past tried to buy English club Newcastle United, made an offer of 60 million euros ($71.6 million) to the club owners during the week.