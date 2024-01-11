MagazineBuy Print

Leroy Sane banned for three Germany friendlies in blow to host’s Euro 2024 preparations

Sane was sent off for pushing Austria’s Philipp Mwene to the ground in a 2-0 friendly loss in November, which ended a disappointing year for Germany.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 18:15 IST , ZURICH - 1 MIN READ

AP
The German football federation said the FIFA ruling was not final and indicated an appeal could be possible.
infoIcon

FIFA says Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane has been banned from Germany’s next three international friendly games for shoving an opponent, the latest blow to the host nation’s preparations for the European Championship.

Sane was sent off for pushing Austria’s Philipp Mwene to the ground in a 2-0 friendly loss in November, which ended a disappointing year for Germany.

ALSO READ: Bayern remembers Beckenbauer as the Bundesliga returns after winter break with Leverkusen in lead

FIFA said in an e-mail statement Thursday that Sane has been suspended for three matches. That would cover scheduled friendlies for Germany in March against France and the Netherlands and one other game likely to be in the immediate run-up to the tournament.

The German football federation said the FIFA ruling was not final and indicated an appeal could be possible.

Germany fired coach Hansi Flick in September after a run of five games without a win. His successor Julian Nagelsmann has won one of four games since he took charge.

