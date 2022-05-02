Football

Santosh Trophy 2022: Kerala beats Bengal to win title on penalty shootout

Kerala clinched the Santosh Trophy with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over West Bengal in a thrilling final at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Malappuram, Kerala.

02 May, 2022 22:48 IST

Kerala and Bengal players in action in the Santosh Trophy final.   -  Twitter @IndianFootball

SANTOSH TROPHY FINAL - LIVE BLOG

After both teams were deadlocked at 0-0 at the end of regulation time, Dilip Orawn put Bengal ahead in the 97th minute.

In the second half of extra-time, Kerala's Noufal equalised in the 116th minute to take the final into sudden death.

Kerala has now won the trophy seven times and it was its first win on home soil since 1993.

More to follow...

