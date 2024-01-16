MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sarina Wiegman signs contract extension until 2027 to stay as coach of England women’s team

Wiegman took charge of the Lionesses in September 2021, led them to the European Championship title in 2022 and then took the team to last year’s World Cup final, where it lost 1-0 to Spain.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 16:15 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
England’s coach Sarina Wiegman accepts the Best Women’s Coach award during the FIFA Football Awards 2023.
England’s coach Sarina Wiegman accepts the Best Women’s Coach award during the FIFA Football Awards 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s coach Sarina Wiegman accepts the Best Women’s Coach award during the FIFA Football Awards 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

England coach Sarina Wiegman signed a contract extension on Tuesday that runs through to the Women’s World Cup in 2027.

Wiegman took charge of the Lionesses in September 2021, led them to the European Championship title in 2022 and then took the team to last year’s World Cup final, where it lost 1-0 to Spain.

On Monday, she won the FIFA award for the best women’s coach in 2023.

“I am so happy to have the chance to lead England through to 2027 after an incredible two and a half years,” the Dutch coach said.

“Looking forward, we have unfinished business and I know we are capable of even more, although nothing will come easy.”

Before the World Cup, Wiegman will lead England in the defense of its European Championship title. Qualification starts in April, with the tournament finals being played in Switzerland in 2025.

Before coaching England, Wiegman led the Netherlands to the European title on home soil in 2017 and the final of the 2019 World Cup.

Related Topics

Sarina Wiegman

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sarina Wiegman signs contract extension until 2027 to stay as coach of England women’s team
    AP
  2. Roma announces that José Mourinho is leaving the club ‘with immediate effect’
    AP
  3. Prannoy enters second round of India Open
    PTI
  4. Australian Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal stuns Alexander Bublik to enter round two
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA roundup: Joel Embiid returns, carries Philadelphia 76ers past Rockets
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Sarina Wiegman signs contract extension until 2027 to stay as coach of England women’s team
    AP
  2. Roma announces that José Mourinho is leaving the club ‘with immediate effect’
    AP
  3. A part of Japan was devastated on New Year’s Day; its team now looks to inspire rebuild through football
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach for Copa America-reports
    Reuters
  5. Messi edges Haaland in tiebreaker for FIFA’s best men’s player award; Bonmati takes women’s prize
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sarina Wiegman signs contract extension until 2027 to stay as coach of England women’s team
    AP
  2. Roma announces that José Mourinho is leaving the club ‘with immediate effect’
    AP
  3. Prannoy enters second round of India Open
    PTI
  4. Australian Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal stuns Alexander Bublik to enter round two
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA roundup: Joel Embiid returns, carries Philadelphia 76ers past Rockets
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment