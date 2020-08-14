Netherlands' Wiegman to become England Women's coach from 2021

Netherlands women's soccer team manager Sarina Wiegman will succeed Phil Neville as England Women's head coach from next year after signing a four-year deal, the Football Association (FA) announced on Friday.

The Dutch won the European Championship under Wiegman in 2017 and she also led it to its first World Cup final two years later in France, where it lost 2-0 to the U.S.

Wiegman will replace 43-year-old former Manchester United and England full back Neville, who is set to leave his role with the team at the end of his contract in July 2021. Wiegman has a contract with the Dutch FA (KNVB) until next year.

“I'm delighted and honoured to join England Women next year,” said Wiegman on her appointment. “England is the cradle of football and the major developments in women's football globally over recent years have been led by the FA.

“I'm very much looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise to this ambitious team.”

Wiegman, who won 104 caps and captained the Dutch team, will take charge of England in September 2021. Before that, the 50-year-old will lead the Netherlands' Olympic campaign next year.

Her first major tournament with the Lionesses will be the UEFA Women's European Championship, which will be hosted by England in July 2022.

Neville, who guided England to fourth place in the World Cup last year, will remain in charge of the team until July 2021.

“We will now renew our dialogue with the home nations in respect of the postponed Tokyo Olympics to take place in July 2021, as well as the 2024 Games,” the FA said.

“A decision on the head coach for Team GB next year will be announced in due course.”