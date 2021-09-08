Robbie Fowler mutually parts ways with SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal announced on Tuesday that it has mutually parted ways with head coach Robbie Fowler, two months before the start of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

In a statement, the club said, "SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach’s contract.

"Alongside his assistant Tony Grant, he took charge of the team in a very challenging period of transition and managed to overcome significant odds to bring the fans some moments of joy in the club’s first ever season in the Indian Super League."

Under Fowler's reign, the club finished ninth during last season's ISL debut with just three wins.

More to follow...