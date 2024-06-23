Scotland vs Hungary, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of SCO v HUN Group A match

Scotland and Hungary’s final Group A match on Sunday is effectively a knockout tie, with both teams needing a win to have any chance of reaching the next stage of Euro 2024.
Scotland has a slight advantage in that it has secured a valuable point already as it chases one of the four best-third-place group finishes - or even second place if Switzerland loses heavily to Germany.
Hungary is bottom of the standings having lost both its opening games but still has hope, having performed well at times in its 2-0 defeat to host Germany who had thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the tournament opener.
READ FULL PREVIEW | Scotland and Hungary aim to oust the other in must-win encounter
The last time the two sides met was in an international friendly in 2018 where Scotland beat Hungary 1-0.
SCOTLAND VS HUNGARY HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 9
Scotland: 3
Hungary: 4
Draws: 2
SCOTLAND VS HUNGARY PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS
(With inputs from Reuters)
