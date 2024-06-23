MagazineBuy Print

Scotland vs Hungary, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of SCO v HUN Group A match

The last time the two sides met was in an international friendly in 2018 where Scotland beat Hungary 1-0.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 12:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Scotland has a slight advantage in that it has secured a valuable point already as it chases one of the four best-third-place group finishes - or even second place if Switzerland loses heavily to Germany.
Scotland has a slight advantage in that it has secured a valuable point already as it chases one of the four best-third-place group finishes - or even second place if Switzerland loses heavily to Germany. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: REUTERS

Scotland and Hungary’s final Group A match on Sunday is effectively a knockout tie, with both teams needing a win to have any chance of reaching the next stage of Euro 2024.

Scotland has a slight advantage in that it has secured a valuable point already as it chases one of the four best-third-place group finishes - or even second place if Switzerland loses heavily to Germany.

Hungary is bottom of the standings having lost both its opening games but still has hope, having performed well at times in its 2-0 defeat to host Germany who had thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the tournament opener.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Scotland and Hungary aim to oust the other in must-win encounter

The last time the two sides met was in an international friendly in 2018 where Scotland beat Hungary 1-0.

SCOTLAND VS HUNGARY HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 9

Scotland: 3

Hungary: 4

Draws: 2

SCOTLAND VS HUNGARY PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

27 Mar 2018: Hungary 0-1 Scotland (International friendly)
18 Aug 2004: Scotland 0-3 Hungary (International friendly)
09 Sep 1987: Scotland 2-0 Hungary (International friendly)
31 May 1980: Hungary 3-1 Scotland (International friendly)
05 Jun 1960: Hungary 3-3 Scotland (International friendly)

(With inputs from Reuters)

