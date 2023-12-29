African Cup of Nations: Senegal includes Boulaye Dia in squad despite injury woes

Holder Senegal will take a gamble on the fitness of striker Boulaye Dia after naming him in its 27-man squad for next month’s African Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast but coach Aliou Cisse is confident he will be fit on time.

Cisse, who led Senegal to the title in Cameroon two years ago, picked three players who have question marks over their conditioning but Dia was the biggest surprise when the squad was unveiled on Friday.

The 27-year-old forward looked to be out of tournament after being forced off with a thigh injury early in the second half of the Serie A clash between his Italian club Salernitana and AC Milan a week ago but Cisse was confident he would be ready, contrary to Italian press reports.

“If he is there, it’s because he is ready. I am sure that he will be available before our first match against Gambia,” the coach told a press conference on Friday.

Defender Youssouf Sabaly was also named in the squad as he has returned to training at Real Betis - although he has not played since August. French-based midfielder Nampalys Mendy will also be heading to Ivory Coast despite being sidelined in recent weeks.

Senegal begins the defence of its title against Gambia on January 15 and then plays two more Group C matches against Cameroon and Guinea.