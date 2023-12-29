MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ange Postecoglou admits “nothing magical” will happen in the January transfer window to help injury-hit Tottenham

While Tottenham have been linked with a move for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, Postecoglou tried to quash assumptions he will herald the new year with a flurry of transfer activity.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 19:01 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, applauds the fans after defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur 
Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, applauds the fans after defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur  | Photo Credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
infoIcon

Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, applauds the fans after defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur  | Photo Credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Postecoglou’s depleted side crashed to a 4-2 defeat at Brighton in the Premier League on Thursday.

Nine players were unavailable to the Tottenham boss and, after Sunday’s clash with Bournemouth, he will lose Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and Son Heung-min for January due to the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid extends Carlo Ancelotti’s contract till June, 2026

While Tottenham has been linked with a move for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, Postecoglou tried to quash assumptions he will herald the new year with a flurry of transfer activity.

“Nothing magical is going to happen in the January window,” Postecoglou said.

“What we need to do is just keep building. We’ve had one window with this team to change it around, to do things differently.

“The fact that we’re in the (fifth) position we are is a credit to the players. For all the challenges we’ve had, we just kept ploughing forward and that’s what we’ll do.

“We’ll see what we can do in January, but ultimately it’s about building a side that will get us to where we want to.”

Nantes’ French forward #11 Marcus Coco (L) fights for the ball with Nice’s French defender #06 Jean-Clair Todibo during the French L1 football match between FC Nantes and OGC Nice
Nantes’ French forward #11 Marcus Coco (L) fights for the ball with Nice’s French defender #06 Jean-Clair Todibo during the French L1 football match between FC Nantes and OGC Nice | Photo Credit: LOIC VENANCE / AFP
lightbox-info

Nantes’ French forward #11 Marcus Coco (L) fights for the ball with Nice’s French defender #06 Jean-Clair Todibo during the French L1 football match between FC Nantes and OGC Nice | Photo Credit: LOIC VENANCE / AFP

Tottenham’s long list of absentees means Postecoglou has used 27 players in all competitions this season.

As a result, it’s early title bid has taken a blow, with the north Londoners presently in fifth place, six points behind leaders Liverpool.

“We’re still at the beginning. Within that context, we want to compete. We’ve got ourselves in a position where we can compete. That’s what we need to keep pushing forward for,” Postecoglou said.

“For us to sustain and maintain that and be a team, it’s no secret we need a strong squad.”

Hugo Lloris’ departure from Tottenham is set to be finalised shortly, with the French goalkeeper close to agreeing a move to Los Angeles FC on a free transfer.

“Obviously there’s stuff happening but I’ve been focused on the game. I’m sure we’ll hear something in the next couple of days,” Postecoglou said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Son Heung-min /

Jean-Clair Todibo /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Tottenham /

Ange Postecoglou

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ange Postecoglou admits “nothing magical” will happen in the January transfer window to help injury-hit Tottenham
    AFP
  2. PKL LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Sachin’s Pirates faces Vinay’s Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Perry’s Wankhede resilience brings back memories of one-legged heroics in 2013 World Cup final
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Diamantakos dethrones Pereyra Diaz in Golden Boot race after goal for Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Liverpool lead but Man City sniff chance as Arsenal drop ball in title race
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Ange Postecoglou admits “nothing magical” will happen in the January transfer window to help injury-hit Tottenham
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Liverpool lead but Man City sniff chance as Arsenal drop ball in title race
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023: Howe has no spending guarantee despite Newcastle slump
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Madueke’s late penalty hands Chelsea 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
    PTI
  5. Lack of cover means players unlikely to leave Arsenal in January - Arteta
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ange Postecoglou admits “nothing magical” will happen in the January transfer window to help injury-hit Tottenham
    AFP
  2. PKL LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Sachin’s Pirates faces Vinay’s Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Perry’s Wankhede resilience brings back memories of one-legged heroics in 2013 World Cup final
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Diamantakos dethrones Pereyra Diaz in Golden Boot race after goal for Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Liverpool lead but Man City sniff chance as Arsenal drop ball in title race
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment