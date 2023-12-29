MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Howe has no spending guarantee despite Newcastle slump

Howe’s side is languishing in ninth place in the Premier League and has crashed out of the Champions League in a dismal end to 2023.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 17:45 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe looks dejected after the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest.
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe looks dejected after the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Lee Smith
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe looks dejected after the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Lee Smith

Eddie Howe has been given no guarantees that Newcastle’s Saudi owners will allow him to solve the team’s problems by splashing out on new players in the January transfer window.

Howe’s side is languishing in ninth place in the Premier League and has crashed out of the Champions League in a dismal end to 2023.

RELATED: Restrained Arsenal boss Arteta calls lack of VAR clarity a shame

The Magpies head to Premier League leaders Liverpool on New Year’s Day having lost six of their last seven games in all competitions.

The Newcastle hierarchy have invested around £400 million ($509 million) in the four transfer windows since they took control of the club.

For the first time in Howe’s reign, the 46-year-old admits he has not been told to expect a further cash injection in January.

“No, we haven’t had those assurances,” Howe told reporters on Friday. “I think it’s a difficult month, as we always say when January comes around.

“I apologise if I sound like I’m saying the same things, but it is a very difficult month to bring in quality players.

“Financial Fair Play continues to play a part in our decision-making, so let’s wait and see.”

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, celebrates with Anthony Gordon following the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park
Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, celebrates with Anthony Gordon following the team's victory during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park | Photo Credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, celebrates with Anthony Gordon following the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park | Photo Credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Newcastle’s woes have been compounded by a lengthy injury list and the likes of Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson can’t return to fitness soon enough for Howe.

But with Newcastle eight points behind the fourth place in which it finished last season, the pressure is starting to mount on Howe.

The former Bournemouth boss’s job appears safe, in the short term at least, and he insists he can cope with the increased scrutiny.

“I don’t look at it like I’m in the spotlight now. I’m always in the spotlight and criticism is part of this job. It goes hand in hand with it,” he said.

“You say I haven’t been criticised, but it just goes with the territory. I’ve learned to accept and understand that and -- no disrespect -- but to blank it out and make sure I help the players. That hasn’t changed for me.”

