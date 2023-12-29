MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Restrained Arsenal boss Arteta calls lack of VAR clarity a shame

West Ham took the lead against the run of play after 13 minutes when Tomas Soucek netted after a pull-back from Jarrod Bowen who was deemed to have just kept the ball in play.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 08:40 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans after the match.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was restrained after another controversial VAR decision played a pivotal part in his side’s 2-0 home defeat by West Ham United on Thursday that meant it missed out on returning to the top of the Premier League.

West Ham took the lead against the run of play after 13 minutes when Tomas Soucek netted after a pull-back from Jarrod Bowen who was deemed to have just kept the ball in play.

The VAR check took almost five minutes to complete due to Bowen’s position in blocking the main camera angle and meant the on-field decision that the ball had stayed in remained.

“It is just a shame that with the technology that we have that it is not that clear that we can say yes that it’s out or in,” a disappointed Arteta told reporters.

The Spaniard has had a number of run-ins with the football authorities this season following outbursts about VAR rulings.

Also read | Arsenal beaten 2-0 by West Ham for 1st home loss this season

Earlier this month, he escaped punishment by the FA after branding the decision not to rule out Anthony Gordon’s goal in the 1-0 loss at Newcastle United on Nov. 4 an embarrassment and a disgrace after the goal stood following three VAR checks.

West Ham manager David Moyes said he had not seen all the replays yet but it was deflating for scoring teams when the VAR screen appears after a goal and the check takes a long time.

The Scot added that his team “defended fantastically well” to secure the win after Konstantinos Mavropanos added a second in the 55th and he was relaxed about sealing a new contract.

“There is plenty of time to talk about that” he said, adding that all parties were happy with West Ham’s current trajectory. “We can get that done when we are ready. I’m enjoying my time.”

