South Africa omits Foster from AFCON squad over mental health issues

South Africa has left Burnley striker Lyle Foster out of its squad for next month’s African Cup of Nations after his club said mental health issues made it impossible for him to travel.

Foster had been named in the preliminary squad despite South Africa being told by Burnley that he would not be available.

He was sidelined by the Premier League club in November due to what it said was a recurrence of a mental health issue.

However, the 23-year-old returned to action on Dec. 16 against Everton, travelled to London for the win over Fulham last week and started the Boxing Day game at home to Liverpool.

South Africa manager Hugo Broos said on Thursday that he was surprised Foster had played the second half of the home defeat by Everton and contacted Burnley coach Vincent Kompany.

“He explained to me that ‘Ok, he played 45 minutes but he wasn’t ready to travel,” Broos told a press conference as he named a 23-man squad. “There is still the danger that he could have the same problems he had two months ago.

“So our doctor had contact with the doctors at Burnley. I got the medical report where it stated it was impossible for Foster to be at Afcon and this is medical.”