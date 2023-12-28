AFCON 2024: Song omits Bayern star Choupo-Moting from Cameroon squad

Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is the notable absentee from Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations squad unveiled by head coach Rigobert Song on Thursday.

Song included other stars who play abroad such as Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana and Besiktas striker Vincent Aboubakar.

However, 47-year-old Song, who was a pivotal player for Cameroon when they won the title on two occasions in 2000 and 2002, took the bold gamble to omit Choupo-Moting.

“We all know he is an important player,” said Song of the 34-year-old Bayern player.

“However, one has to make choices.”

Song has selected just two players who play in Cameroon -- forward Leonel Ateba and midfielder Wilfried Nathan Douala.

“We are all convinced the youngsters (Ateba and Douala) are keen to live their dream,” said Song, who praised their level of performance and motivation.

Song is bidding to reclaim the trophy The Indomitable Lions last won in 2017; they finished third in the last edition which they hosted.

The tournament runs from January 13 to February 11 in the Ivory Coast.