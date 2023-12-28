MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2024: Song omits Bayern star Choupo-Moting from Cameroon squad

The 47-year-old coach included other stars who play abroad such as Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana and Besiktas striker Vincent Aboubakar.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 19:41 IST , YAOUNDE - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in action in Bundesliga.
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in action in Bundesliga. | Photo Credit: Getty Images / Neil Baynes
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in action in Bundesliga. | Photo Credit: Getty Images / Neil Baynes

Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is the notable absentee from Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations squad unveiled by head coach Rigobert Song on Thursday.

Song included other stars who play abroad such as Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana and Besiktas striker Vincent Aboubakar.

However, 47-year-old Song, who was a pivotal player for Cameroon when they won the title on two occasions in 2000 and 2002, took the bold gamble to omit Choupo-Moting.

“We all know he is an important player,” said Song of the 34-year-old Bayern player.

“However, one has to make choices.”

ALSO READ | Jorge Fossati hired as Peru coach amid poor start to WC qualifying

Song has selected just two players who play in Cameroon -- forward Leonel Ateba and midfielder Wilfried Nathan Douala.

“We are all convinced the youngsters (Ateba and Douala) are keen to live their dream,” said Song, who praised their level of performance and motivation.

Song is bidding to reclaim the trophy The Indomitable Lions last won in 2017; they finished third in the last edition which they hosted.

The tournament runs from January 13 to February 11 in the Ivory Coast.

Squad
Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Manchester United/ENG), Devis Epassy (Abha FC/KSA), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille/FRA), Fabrice Ondoa (Nimes/FRA)
Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Al-Raed Saudi/KSA), Harold Moukoudi (AEK Athens/GRE), Oumar Gonzalez (Al-Raed Saudi/KSA), Darlin Yongwa (Lorient/FRA), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders/USA), Christopher Wooh (Rennes/FRA), Enzo Tchato (Montpellier/FRA), Junior Tchamadeu (Stoke City/ENG), Malcom Bokele (Bordeaux/FRA)
Midfielders: Yvan Neyou (Leganes/ESP), Olivier Kemen (Kayserispor/TUR), Olivier Ntcham (Samsunspor/TUR), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli/ITA), Wilfried Nathan Douala (Victoria United), Ben Elliot (Reading/ENG)
Forwards: Karl Toko-Ekambi (Abha/KSA), George-Kevin Nkoudou (Damac/KSA), Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas/TUR), Faris Pemi Moumbagna (Bodo Glimt/NOR), Francois Mughe (Marseille/FRA), Frank Magri (Toulouse/FRA), Leonel Ateba (Dynamo de Douala), Clinton Njie (Sivasspor/TUR)

