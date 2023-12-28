MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026: Jorge Fossati hired as Peru coach amid poor start to WC qualifying

Fossati, a 71-year-old Uruguayan, takes over Peru after a successful stint at Lima-based club Universitario, which won the Peruvian league title this season after a nine-year drought.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 10:34 IST , Sao Paolo, Brazil - 2 MINS READ

AP
File Photo: Fossati coached Uruguay from 2004-06, but failed to take the team to the World Cup after losing an international playoff to Australia. He also coached Qatar from 2007-08.
File Photo: Fossati coached Uruguay from 2004-06, but failed to take the team to the World Cup after losing an international playoff to Australia. He also coached Qatar from 2007-08. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Fossati coached Uruguay from 2004-06, but failed to take the team to the World Cup after losing an international playoff to Australia. He also coached Qatar from 2007-08. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jorge Fossati was hired Wednesday as Peru’s national team coach, replacing Juan Reynoso, who was fired two weeks ago amid a poor campaign in World Cup qualifying.

Fossati, a 71-year-old Uruguayan, takes over Peru after a successful stint at Lima-based club Universitario, which won the Peruvian league title this season after a nine-year drought.

Peru sits at the bottom of the 10-team round-robin competition for spots at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada with only two points after six matches.

The World Cup is expanding to a 48-team format, which means the number of direct spots from South America increases from four to six and the seventh-place team goes into an intercontinental playoff for another place.

Seventh-place Paraguay has five points, three more than Peru. South American World Cup qualifying will resume in September.

ALSO READ: Son leads ‘ready’ to win South Korea squad under head coach Klinsmann

“We trust the experience and the skills of Jorge Fossati to take this great challenge,” Agustín Lozano Saavedra, the president of Peru’s football federation, said in a statement.

Fossati coached Uruguay from 2004-06, but failed to take the team to the World Cup after losing an international playoff to Australia. He also coached Qatar from 2007-08.

Fossati’s club career is more decorated. He won several titles at Uruguay’s Peñarol, Ecuador’s Liga de Quito, Qatar’s Al Sadd and Paraguay’s Cerro Porteño.

Peru will play in the Copa America in the U.S. before it resumes its World Cup qualifying campaign. The Peruvians are in Group A of that tournament with World Cup champion Argentina, Chile and the winner of a Canada-Trinidad and Tobago playoff.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

Peru

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup: Son leads ‘ready’ to win South Korea squad under head coach Klinsmann
    AFP
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026: Jorge Fossati hired as Peru coach amid poor start to WC qualifying
    AP
  3. Premier League: Madueke’s late penalty hands Chelsea 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
    PTI
  4. Premier League: Club World Cup allowed Man City to refocus, says boss Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Lakers guard Gabe Vincent out for at least 2 months after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026: Jorge Fossati hired as Peru coach amid poor start to WC qualifying
    AP
  2. AFC Asian Cup: Son leads ‘ready’ to win South Korea squad under head coach Klinsmann
    AFP
  3. Premier League: Club World Cup allowed Man City to refocus, says boss Guardiola
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: I must be from different planet, says Everton’s Dyche after penalty decision
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Man City rallies for 3-1 win at Everton to get campaign back on track
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup: Son leads ‘ready’ to win South Korea squad under head coach Klinsmann
    AFP
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026: Jorge Fossati hired as Peru coach amid poor start to WC qualifying
    AP
  3. Premier League: Madueke’s late penalty hands Chelsea 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
    PTI
  4. Premier League: Club World Cup allowed Man City to refocus, says boss Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Lakers guard Gabe Vincent out for at least 2 months after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment