MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Morocco keen to lift ‘curse’ of Africa Cup of Nations

It is 47 years since Morocco last won the continental competition, but after reaching the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, it is now one of the favourites to win the title in Ivory Coast.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 20:57 IST , RABAT - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Since winning the cup in 1976, Morocco has only reached the final once, in 2004 when it lost to host Tunisia.
Since winning the cup in 1976, Morocco has only reached the final once, in 2004 when it lost to host Tunisia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Since winning the cup in 1976, Morocco has only reached the final once, in 2004 when it lost to host Tunisia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Morocco coach Walid Regragui said he wants his team to break “the curse of the African Cup” as he named his 27-man squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

It is 47 years since Morocco last won the continental competition, but after reaching the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, it is now one of the favourites to win the title in Ivory Coast.

“The more African competitions take place, the further away we get from the date when we won it,” said Regragui.

“But that’s no reason to put pressure on ourselves. We’re going to go there to play our football, to give it the maximum, and, above all, not to have regrets.”

ALSO READ: AFCON 2024: Song omits Bayern star Choupo-Moting from Cameroon squad

Since winning the cup in 1976, Morocco has only reached the final once, in 2004 when it lost to host Tunisia.

At the last edition in Cameroon in 2022, it lost to Egypt in the quarterfinals.

“What is important is the state of mind,” said Regragui.

“We must go there with complete confidence to overcome the curse of the African Cup.”

Regragui has retained the bulk of his World Cup squad, who beat Belgium, Spain and Portugal before falling to a 2-0 defeat by France in the semis, including Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri and Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

ALSO READ: Serie A 2023-24: Milan’s under pressure Pioli faces must-win game with Sassuolo

But he has also brought in younger talents -- for “good balance between the present and the future”, he said -- such as PSV’s Ismael Saibari and Real Betis defender Chadi Riad, who won this year’s Under-23 AFCON.

The Atlas Lions will face DR Congo, Tanzania, and Zambia in the group stages when the tournament gets underway on January 13.

Morocco Squad
Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal/KSA), Mounir El Kajoui (Al-Wehda/KSA), El Mehdi Benabid (AS FAR)
Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Mohamed Chibi (Pyramids/EGY), Abdelkabir Abqar (Deportivo Alaves/ESP), Romain Saiss (Al-Shabab/KSA), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham/ENG), Yunis Abdelhamid (Rennes/FRA), Chadi Riad (Real Betis/ESP), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich/GER), Yahia Attiat Allah (Wydad Casablanca)
Midfielders: Bilal El Khannouss (Genk/BEL), Azzeddine Ounahi (Marseille/FRA), Oussama El Azzouzi (Bologna/ITA), Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United/ENG), Selim Amallah (Valencia/ESP), Amir Richardson (Reims/FRA), Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray/TUR), Amine Harit (Marseille/FRA), Sofiane Boufal (Al-Rayyan)
Forwards: Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Amine Adli (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos/GRE), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla/ESP), Tarik Tissoudali (Gent/BEL), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis/ESP)

Related stories

Related Topics

Morocco /

Walid Regragui

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Morocco keen to lift ‘curse’ of Africa Cup of Nations
    AFP
  2. India vs Australia highlights 1st ODI: AUS-W chases down 283 target, beats IND-W by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W: Australia completes second highest run chase in Women’s ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA Day 3 Highlights, First Test: South Africa wins by an innings & 32 runs; Burger, Rabada push India to huge defeat
    Team Sportstar
  5. AICF votes for external audit of accounts from 2021
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Morocco keen to lift ‘curse’ of Africa Cup of Nations
    AFP
  2. AFCON 2024: Song omits Bayern star Choupo-Moting from Cameroon squad
    AFP
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Milan’s under pressure Pioli faces must-win game with Sassuolo
    Reuters
  4. Mourinho, Lukaku and Dybala set for different receptions when Roma visits Juventus in Serie A
    AP
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026: Jorge Fossati hired as Peru coach amid poor start to WC qualifying
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Morocco keen to lift ‘curse’ of Africa Cup of Nations
    AFP
  2. India vs Australia highlights 1st ODI: AUS-W chases down 283 target, beats IND-W by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W: Australia completes second highest run chase in Women’s ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA Day 3 Highlights, First Test: South Africa wins by an innings & 32 runs; Burger, Rabada push India to huge defeat
    Team Sportstar
  5. AICF votes for external audit of accounts from 2021
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment