AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC to face ASEAN Champion in the Inter Zone semifinal

The first leg of the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter Zone semifinal will be hosted by the ASEAN Zone Champion on March 6 or 7, 2024. Odisha FC will host the return leg on March 13 or 14 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 12:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC has made remarkable progress under Sergio Lobera, qualifying for the AFC Cup knockouts in its maiden appearance.
Odisha FC has made remarkable progress under Sergio Lobera, qualifying for the AFC Cup knockouts in its maiden appearance. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri / The Hindu
infoIcon

Odisha FC has made remarkable progress under Sergio Lobera, qualifying for the AFC Cup knockouts in its maiden appearance. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri / The Hindu

Indian Super League side Odisha FC was drawn against the ASEAN Zone Champion in the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter Zone semifinal in the draw held at the AFC Football House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

The Juggernauts emerged toppers of the AFC Cup South Zone after beating Bashundhara Kings in the final matchday of Group D earlier this month to qualify for the knockout stages in their maiden continental appearance.

The ASEAN Zone Champion is still to be determined as four teams remain in contention. Central Coast Mariners FC (Australia) will face Phnom Penh Crown FC (Cambodia) in the first semifinal, while Macarthur FC (Australia) will take on Sabah FC (Malaysia) in the other semifinal.

The winner will contest the ASEAN Zone final on February 22, 2024, the winner of which will meet Odisha FC in the two-legged Inter Zone Semi-Final.

The first leg of the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter Zone semifinal will be hosted by the ASEAN Zone Champion on March 6 or 7, 2024. Odisha FC will host the return leg on March 13 or 14 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

AFC Cup /

Odisha FC

