Top controversies in 2023: Sexual assault allegations against Brij Bhushan to Mathews’ timed out in World Cup

While 2023, like any other year, had its moments of drama on the field, it also had its fair share of moments off of it, exposing the sometimes unfortunate ugly side of sports.

Sport is like a two-sided coin; one side is an absolute star, filled with moments of teams and individuals creating moments of ecstasy, history, and achievements, while the other is a not-so-pleasing one, moments that one thinks could have been avoided.

The year 2023 was no exception to this case. Here are the top controversies this year.

1. Sexual assault allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh and wrestlers protest

The biggest controversy of the year in the Indian context, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has had a volatile 2023.

In January, the WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was alleged to have sexually harassed several women wrestlers, including a minor, sparking protests by multiple leading wrestlers in the country.

The list included Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya, who gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding Singh’s resignation and the dissolution of the WFI.

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports took notice of these allegations and sought an explanation from the WFI while the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), after getting the complaint letter from the protesting wrestlers, created an oversight committee to conduct an enquiry into the allegations.

The members of the committee were sporting heavyweights including boxer and former Rajya Sabha member M.C. Mary Kom, wrestler and politician Babita Phogat, and badminton player Trupti Murgunde.

After three months of consultations, it was announced that the WFI would hold fresh elections, with Brij Bhushan stating that he would not contest for the president’s post. However, since the inquiry was not made public and as Delhi Police did not register any FIR of the victims (seven wrestlers, including one minor), the protests resumed.

The Supreme Court took cognisance of this, with the FIRs then being registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 as well as for provisions regarding outraging the modesty of women under the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Fresh WFI elections were held in December which saw Brij Bushan-backed candidate Sanjay Singh elected as the new president. The protests continued; Sakshi announced her retirement while Bajrang returned his Padma Shri Award.

2. Rubiales kisses Hermoso without consent after Spain wins FIFA Women’s World Cup

The Spanish Women’s National Football team made history in 2023 when it won the World Cup for the first time, becoming only the second nation after Germany to win both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cups.

La Roja’s evening of joy quickly turned controversial when Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent.

Hermoso filed a complaint against him, accusing him of sexual misconduct. The episode marked widespread protests across the footballing fraternity, with Spain’s Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez calling for Rubiales’ sacking.

The 46-year-old’s refusal to acknowledge the misconduct and resign on his own made matters worse.

While UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin suggested prosecuting the president seemed illogical, a restraining order was issued by a judge in Madrid that prohibited Rubiales from being within 200 meters (656 feet) of Hermoso.

FIFA further took action, suspending the president from the sport for three years.

3. Helmut Marko blames Perez’s ethnicity for dip in performance

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko once again became the talk of town for all the wrong reasons when he blamed Red Bull Racing Driver Sergio Perez’s inconsistent form on his ethnicity.

The Mexican driver had a 2023 to forget. After being the second driver for the Austrian team in his first two seasons, he started the year with hope to challenge for the title. However, his form dipped this season.

After the Italian Grand Prix in September, speaking to Red Bull’s official channel, Servus TV, when Marko was asked to comment on Perez’s performances.

The 80-year-old further justified the driver’s fluctuating form on his “South American” heritage, claiming he was not as focused in his head as his European counterparts Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel – both world champions with Red Bull.

Perez, however, is from Mexico, which is officially part of North America.

Red Bull Racing’s failure to put out a statement condemning this behaviour came under some scrutiny, but team principal Christian Horner clarified that Marko was contracted under Red Bull and not the racing team.

Marko has apologised since, contradicting his earlier comments saying generalisations cannot be made based on one’s nationality, and the matter has been put to rest.

4. Angelo Mathews timed out in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

During the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Angelo Mathews became the first cricketer to be dismissed by ‘timed out’ in international cricket.

While the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) rules state that a new batter at the crease is given three minutes to face the first delivery, only a two-minute window was followed in the World Cup.

Unfortunately, for Mathews, who needed to change a broken helmet, that window was breached.

What stirred controversy in this whole incident was that it was Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan who appealed for the wicket, who, according to Mathews and the Sri Lankan dugout, was not upholding the spirit of the game in doing so, and called it an act of ‘disgrace’.

The two teams did not shake hands post the game.

5. The Zion Williamson-Moriah Mills Saga

NBA star Zion Williamson found himself in a controversial soup when adult star Moriah Mills accused him of cheating. The incident took place when Williamson and his partner announced they were expecting a baby together.

Mills shared screenshots of her alleged chats with the 22-year-old. Additionally, she also released a TikTok video where she claimed that the New Orleans Pelican star promised to send her a whooping USD 62,000 to keep his reputation safe, which she insisted she never received.

Adding fuel to the fire, she also accused Williamson of physically abusing her. Even though these accusations did not compromise his career, the 6ft 4 forward constantly found himself in the public eye, thanks to his bad form.