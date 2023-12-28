MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Best quotes from the world of sports in 2023

Year in Review, Best of 2023: From MS Dhoni’s “try to play another IPL” to Igor Stimac’s reaction to the astrologer controversy, here are the top quotes from the world of sports in 2023.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 14:32 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Year in Review, Best of 2023: Here are the top quotes from the world of sports this year.
Year in Review, Best of 2023: Here are the top quotes from the world of sports this year.
infoIcon

Year in Review, Best of 2023: Here are the top quotes from the world of sports this year.

Step onto the podium of inspiration with the best quotes from the dynamic world of sports in 2023.

Sportstar brings you the moments when athletes and coaches shared profound insights and motivational words that captured the spirit of competition, resilience, despair and triumph.

  • “Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But with the amount of love I have received all over, the easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me; it won’t be easy on the body.” - Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, after winning the Indian Premier League for the fifth time, as he looks ahead to one final push in 2024.
Chennai Super Kings celebrating after winning the IPL 2023 final cricket between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Chennai Super Kings celebrating after winning the IPL 2023 final cricket between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Chennai Super Kings celebrating after winning the IPL 2023 final cricket between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

  • “Nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent!” - Australian cricket team captain Pat Cummins ahead of the World Cup final against India. The Aussies went on to win the World Cup for a record-extending sixth time.
  • “The journey is still not over. I feel if I’m winning slams, why even think about, you know, ending the career that has already been going on for 20 years? So I still feel motivated; I still feel inspired to play the best tennis on these tournaments the most, you know, Grand Slams.” - Novak Djokovic after winning the French Open for the third time, setting the record for most Grand Slams won by a male player, beating Rafael Nadal’s mark of 22.
  • “It was written in the stars. It belongs to us. I’m tired. Calm. Satisfied. It’s so difficult to win it.” - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after winning his first Champions League title with the team. The UCL win also made Man City only the second English side to win the treble, after Manchester United.
  • “It will be very hard to have another season like this!” - Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen after he was crowned World Champion for the third time. The Dutchman bettered his own record of most wins in a season in 2023 by winning 19 of the 22 races.

ALSO READ: From Sania Mirza to Stuart Broad, here are 10 sportspersons who retired in 2023

  • “Becoming a Grandmaster has always been my goal. I’ve been close to making the norm several times but kept missing out.” - R. Vaishali after becoming the third Indian woman to attain the Grandmaster status.
  • “I was very happy that (Kishore) Jena qualified for the Olympics, and that throw warmed up and pushed me to perform, because I was really put off after my first throw controversy. When an athlete is focused and in his zone, incidents like this affect concentration a lot.” - Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after winning the Asian Games gold medal.
Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra reacts after securing gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw Final event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China.
Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra reacts after securing gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw Final event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra reacts after securing gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw Final event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI

  • “We believe in each other. Trophies are fine, but our relationships are going to stay for a long, long time.” - Nikola Jokic after winning the NBA title with Denver Nuggets and also the MVP award for the season.
  • “The game was so slow back then. I’ve watched Boris Becker, and I’m not saying they weren’t good in their time, but to say that they would be just as good now, it’s absurd. A big serve back then was like 197 to 200 KM/H. People like me, we serve 220 consistently, to corners. It’s a whole different ball game. I’m not saying they wouldn’t have found their way. But serve and volley, to do it all the time now, you need to be serving 220, because if you serve anything less than 220, bro, Djokovic eats you alive. He eats you alive. Bro Lleyton Hewitt destroyed Sampras one year at the U.S. Open. That was the first prototype of someone who could return serve. He made Sampras look like sh*t. And what would Djokovic do to someone like Sampras? It would be a cleanup. If Hewitt was doing it, Djokovic would destroy him. He would eat him alive.” - Nick Kyrgios to The Athletic while comparing tennis in different eras. The statement triggered Boris Becker, which led to a weeklong online feud on social media.
  • “Of course, it’s not true. I rely on my work, my knowledge and seeing what the players do on the pitch. In recent times, (some) people in India are looking to discredit my work.” - India football head coach Igor Stimac quashes allegations about hiring an astrologer for team selection following the side’s Asian Games elimination.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: IND-W 119/4 (23 overs) vs AUS-W; Jemimah, Deepti look to stabilise innings
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Live Score, First Test Day 3: Dean Elgar continues to pile on the runs for South Africa; Jansen completes fifty v India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Best quotes from the world of sports in 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC to face ASEAN Champion in the Inter Zone semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Messi wins Ballon d’Or: What did the FIFA World Cup winner say after winning the trophy each time? 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Best quotes from the world of sports in 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA: Lakers guard Gabe Vincent out for at least 2 months after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery
    AP
  3. NBA: Nuggets forward Gordon sidelined with dog bite injuries
    AFP
  4. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Odisha defeats Mumbai to reach top spot, Telugu Yoddhas dominates against Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 27
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI: IND-W 119/4 (23 overs) vs AUS-W; Jemimah, Deepti look to stabilise innings
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Live Score, First Test Day 3: Dean Elgar continues to pile on the runs for South Africa; Jansen completes fifty v India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Best quotes from the world of sports in 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC to face ASEAN Champion in the Inter Zone semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Messi wins Ballon d’Or: What did the FIFA World Cup winner say after winning the trophy each time? 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment