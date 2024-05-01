MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Britain’s women’s gymnastics coach steps down ahead of European event and Paris 2024 Olympics

David Kenwright had overseen the most successful period for the women’s team, which included Britain winning its first Olympic team medal in 93 years at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Published : May 01, 2024 22:50 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO- Britain won a team silver in the world championships in 2022 and a team gold in the European championships last year.
FILE PHOTO- Britain won a team silver in the world championships in 2022 and a team gold in the European championships last year. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO- Britain won a team silver in the world championships in 2022 and a team gold in the European championships last year. | Photo Credit: AP

The head coach of Britain’s women’s gymnastics has stepped down on the eve of the European championships and less than 100 days before the Paris Olympics.

David Kenwright has left his role after seven years with British Gymnastics, the organisation said Wednesday.

He had overseen the most successful period for the women’s team, which included Britain winning its first Olympic team medal in 93 years at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

“We’ve achieved a lot together that we can all be immensely proud of and that will have a lasting positive impact for our sport and all those in it,” Kenwright said in the announcement. “I will miss everyone and wish you all the very best success over the coming months and beyond.” The European championships start Thursday in Rimini, Italy.

ALSO READ | London Marathon winner Munyao in Kenya team for Paris Olympics

British Gymnastics said performance director of Olympic disciplines Tracy Whittaker-Smith and technical advisor Scott Hann would lead the team into the Paris Games.

Kenwright initially joined British Gymnastics as national coach in 2017. He led women’s program over the last four years.

Britain won a team silver in the world championships in 2022 and a team gold in the European championships last year.

British Gymnastics said Kenwright’s contribution had gone “beyond the results” and would have a “long-lasting positive impact.” “British Gymnastics would like to thank David for the extensive contribution he has made to gymnastics in the UK over the past seven years. We wish him all the best for the future,” it said. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris Games /

British Gymnastics /

Gymnastics /

Tokyo Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 122/3 (13); Target 168; Shashank Singh at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Updates, USL semifinal 1st leg: Preview, prediction, when and where to watch BVB v PSG?
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni dismissed for first time in this Indian Premier League edition
    Team Sportstar
  4. Britain’s women’s gymnastics coach steps down ahead of European event and Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE score, King’s Cup Semifinal: Ronaldo starts in NAS v KLJ; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Britain’s women’s gymnastics coach steps down ahead of European event and Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
  2. Indian sports wrap, May 1: Paris 2024 bound Nethra felicitated; four Indian boxers in semis of Youth Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Johannes Vetter: An Olympic medal in javelin throw would be much nicer than a world record this year
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. US Rowing probe: Abuse allegations against former Olympic rower, coach found to be credible
    AP
  5. Sports schedule, May 2024: IPL Final, French Open, Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, Boxing Olympic Qualifiers and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 122/3 (13); Target 168; Shashank Singh at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Updates, USL semifinal 1st leg: Preview, prediction, when and where to watch BVB v PSG?
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni dismissed for first time in this Indian Premier League edition
    Team Sportstar
  4. Britain’s women’s gymnastics coach steps down ahead of European event and Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej LIVE score, King’s Cup Semifinal: Ronaldo starts in NAS v KLJ; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment