Tiger Woods says he’s still on track for tournament per month target

Woods last won a major in 2019, but he’s focused on what’s ahead. Up next is the PGA Championship at Valhalla in two weeks.

Published : May 01, 2024 22:18 IST , USA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods of the U.S. on the 18th hole during the final round.
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods of the U.S. on the 18th hole during the final round. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods of the U.S. on the 18th hole during the final round. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tiger Woods remains hopeful he can play one tournament per month for the rest of 2024 season.

Woods, appearing on the “Today” show on Wednesday morning, said he’s still following the calendar he mapped out before the season began. But physical limitations continue to give the 15-time major winner pause.

He completed the Masters last month but requires a “cold plunge every day, religiously” to get his body going and was “extremely sore” when he left Augusta National.

“I have basically the next three months -- three majors -- and hopefully that works out,” said Woods, 48.

Woods last won a major in 2019, but he’s focused on what’s ahead. Up next is the PGA Championship at Valhalla in two weeks. The U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2 begins on June 13, and The Open Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland begins on July 18.

ALSO READ | The Open 2024: Troon’s sixth hole to set distance record in tournament’s history

Woods said he hopes to capture his 16th major title and ruin the “15 Stripes” logo design -- each stripe represents a major victory -- on his new apparel line, Sun Day Red.

“My goal is to ruin the logo. I want to keep ruining the logo,” Woods said.

To get the elusive win in one of golf’s marquee events, Woods must contend with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Woods said he remains wide-eyed by the Masters champion.

“If you just stand back and watch ball flight, there’s something different about his,” Woods said. “It’s just so consistent. It’s just a matter of -- if he putts decent he’s going to win. If he putts great, he blows away fields. If he has a bad putting week, he contends. He’s just that good a ball-striker.”

