Indian sports wrap, April 29: Brijesh, Sagar, Sumit confirm medals at Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championship

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Monday, April 29. 

Published : Apr 29, 2024 18:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Brijesh Tamta (48kg) poses with the support staff after his win on Monday at Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024.
Brijesh Tamta (48kg) poses with the support staff after his win on Monday at Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024. | Photo Credit: BFI
infoIcon

Brijesh Tamta (48kg) poses with the support staff after his win on Monday at Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024. | Photo Credit: BFI

BOXING

Brijesh, Sagar and Sumit confirm medals for India at ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024

Indian pugilists Brijesh Tamta, Sagar Jakhar and Sumit registered victories to enter the semifinals and assured themselves of medals in the youth category of ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Monday.

Brijesh (48kg) started the day for India in a hard-fought bout against Uzbekistan’s Sabirov Sayfiddin, with both boxers winning one round each as it all came down to the third round which the youngster from India won 4-3 after the bout was reviewed.

Sagar Jakhar (60kg) and Sumit (67kg) clinched identical 5-0 victories against Thailand’s Kalaseeram Thanaphansakon and Korea’s Hong Seo Jin respectively. Jitesh (54kg) lost 0-5 against Kazakhstan’s Tulebek Nurassyl.

With these three medals, India is now assured of eight medals in the youth category as five women boxers Annu (48kg), Parthavi Grewal (66kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Khushi Pooniya (81kg) and Nirjhara Bana (+81kg) will start their campaigns in the semifinals.

Rahul Kundu (75kg), Hemant Sangwan (86kg) and Lakshay Rathi (+92kg), and Laxmi (50kg), Tamanna (54kg), Yatri Patel (57kg), Shrusthi Sathe (63kg) will play their youth quarterfinals later today.

On Tuesday, Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti (54kg), who has already qualified for the Paris Olympics, will kickstart her challenge against Uzbekistan’s Uktamova Nigina in the women’s U-22 category along with Tammana (50kg) and Priyanka (60kg).

Meanwhile, Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg), Preet Malik (67kg), Kunal (75kg), Jugnoo (86kg) and Rhythm (+92kg) will be in action in the men’s U-22 category.

The finals for the youth and U-22 category will be played on May 6 and 7 respectively.

- Team Sportstar

