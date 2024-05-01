MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, May 1: Paris 2024 bound Nethra felicitated; four Indian boxers in semis of Youth Championships

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Wednesday, May 1.

Published : May 01, 2024 18:15 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Aryan gave India a perfect start with a 5-0 unanimous decision win against Uzbekistan’s Juraev Shakarboy in the 51kg category.
File photo: Aryan gave India a perfect start with a 5-0 unanimous decision win against Uzbekistan’s Juraev Shakarboy in the 51kg category. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File photo: Aryan gave India a perfect start with a 5-0 unanimous decision win against Uzbekistan’s Juraev Shakarboy in the 51kg category. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BOXING

Four Indian boxers march into semifinals at ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024

Indian youth boxers Aryan, Yashwardhan Singh, Priyanshu and Sahil marched into semifinals with confident wins at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Aryan gave India a perfect start with a 5-0 unanimous decision win against Uzbekistan’s Juraev Shakarboy in the 51kg category. His win was followed by Yashwardhan (63.5kg), who made a remarkable comeback after going down in the first round to grab a 4-1 victory over Iran’s Mirahmadi Babaheidari.

Priyanshu (71kg) and Sahil (80kg), on the other hand, didn’t break sweat as they wrapped the bout with referee stop the contest (RSC) decision against Chinese Taipei’s Wu Yu En and Turkmenistan’s Yklymov Abdyrahma respectively.

Meanwhile, Jatin ended his campaign in the 57kg category with a 1-4 loss against Uzbekistan’s A Nodirbek.

The youth semifinals will be played on Friday.

ALSO READ: Brazilian swimmer Fratus to miss Paris 2024 Olympics

Aryan (92kg), Nisha (52kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg) and Rudrika (75kg) will be in action later today in their respective youth quarterfinals bouts.

Late on Tuesday, Jugnoo (86kg), Tammana (50kg) and Preeti (54kg) claimed victories to enter the U-22 semifinals.

On Thursday, eight U-22 pugilists will take the ring for their quarterfinals bouts, M Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil (57kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg), Ankush (71kg) and Dhruv Singh (80kg) in the men’s category while Guddi (48kg) and Poonam (57kg) in the women’s section.

The prestigious tournament has been witnessing high-voltage action with the presence of 390-plus boxers from more than 24 countries, fighting for the medals across 25 weight categories.

The finals for the youth and U-22 category will be played on May 6 and 7 respectively.

-Team Sportstar

Paris-bound Olympic sailor Nethra Kumanan felicitateted

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, on Wednesday, felicitated and awarded a cheque for INR 25 lakh to its student Nethra Kumanan, the Tamil Nadu sailor who’s qualified for the Paris Olympics.

Nethra Kumanan (c), along with her parents (on her right), received a cheque for 25 lakh rupees from the SRM IST Founder and Chancellor T.R. Paarivendhar (third from left) on Wednesday.
Nethra Kumanan (c), along with her parents (on her right), received a cheque for 25 lakh rupees from the SRM IST Founder and Chancellor T.R. Paarivendhar (third from left) on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Nethra Kumanan (c), along with her parents (on her right), received a cheque for 25 lakh rupees from the SRM IST Founder and Chancellor T.R. Paarivendhar (third from left) on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This is the second time that the 26-year-old has qualified for the Olympics, after having participated in the Tokyo Olympics.

There was a small gathering of SRM IST sportspersons at the event. Speaking on the occasion, Nethra encouraged them to be inspired and not let anything stop them from pursuing their goals.

“I hope that all of you are inspired just to not let anything stop you from going after anything that you want to do,” she said.

Nethra also expressed her gratitude towards her college management for its support, help, and guidance throughout her journey, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added that her college even allowed her to moss exams for important races, and take exams at convenient times.

Having missed her Engineering convocation due to such a sailing-related commitment, she was presented her degree at the event.

Nethra is currently pursuing MBA at SRM IST.

-S. Prasanna Venkatesan

Related Topics

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 1: Paris 2024 bound Nethra felicitated; four Indian boxers in semis of Youth Championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win toss today - Ruturaj Gaikwad or Sam Curran?
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings looks to breach Chennai Super Kings’ Chepauk fortress
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham hit with double injury blow as Davies and Werner ruled out
    Reuters
  5. F1 champion Ayrton Senna remembered on Imola track 30 years after his death
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 1: Paris 2024 bound Nethra felicitated; four Indian boxers in semis of Youth Championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. Johannes Vetter: An Olympic medal in javelin throw would be much nicer than a world record this year
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. US Rowing probe: Abuse allegations against former Olympic rower, coach found to be credible
    AP
  4. Sports schedule, May 2024: IPL Final, French Open, Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, Boxing Olympic Qualifiers and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 30: Vishvanath, Akash and Preet storm into Asian U-22 Youth Boxing Championships 2024 semis
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 1: Paris 2024 bound Nethra felicitated; four Indian boxers in semis of Youth Championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win toss today - Ruturaj Gaikwad or Sam Curran?
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings looks to breach Chennai Super Kings’ Chepauk fortress
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Tottenham hit with double injury blow as Davies and Werner ruled out
    Reuters
  5. F1 champion Ayrton Senna remembered on Imola track 30 years after his death
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment