SRH vs RR IPL 2024 LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals match?

SRH vs RR IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Published : May 02, 2024 07:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
SRH captain Pat Cummins in action.
SRH captain Pat Cummins in action. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

SRH captain Pat Cummins in action. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host table-topper Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be played on May 2, 2024.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match take place?

The toss for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match on April 30?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be televised live on the  Star SportsNetwork in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match online?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the  JioCinema app and website.

