MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker secures first-round KO win over Aliskerov; Volkov beats Pavlovich in co-main

Robert Whittaker built upon his new found form in the middleweight division as he secured a first-round knockout win over Ikram Aliskerov in the UFC Fight Night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Sunday.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 16:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: Robery Whittaker in action.
FILE: Robery Whittaker in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

FILE: Robery Whittaker in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Robert Whittaker built upon his new found form in the middleweight division as he secured a first-round knockout win over Ikram Aliskerov in the UFC Fight Night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Sunday.

“The Reaper” halted Aliskerov’s seven-fight winning streak, as he won the bout by knockout via strikes.

A crisp one-two started the finishing sequence, with Whittaker landing a sharp right that put Aliskerov on rubber legs. The Australian immediately chased after him, looking for a head kick before putting Aliskerov down with a clean uppercut, pounding out the finish along the fence.

Read our other UFC/MMA stories - HERE

Whittaker wanted to make a statement in the UFC’s maiden voyage to Kingdom Arena and he certainly did that, registering his first stoppage win since defeating Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza to punch his ticket to a championship opportunity seven years ago.

In the co-main event, Alexander Volkov got the better of his compatriot Sergei Pavlovich in a heavyweight bout.

“Drago” did well to fight long throughout the contest, offering an assortment of kicks and quick combinations to touch up Pavlovich and keep the knockout artist off him for long periods.

After posting three-straight stoppage victories heading into this one, Volkov added to his run of success with a massive win on the cards. Already stationed in the Top five in the heavyweight division, Volkov should climb a couple notches when the rankings update next week and earn another marquee assignment in the back half of the year.

Full results
Main Event: Robert Whittaker defeats Ikram Aliskerov by KO at 1:49 of Round 1
Co-Main Event: Alexander Volkov defeats Sergei Pavlovich by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Kelvin Gastelum defeats Daniel Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Shara Magomedov defeats Antonio Trocoli by KO (strikes) at 2:27 of Round 3
Volkan Oezdemir defeats Johnny Walker by KO at 2:28 of Round 1
Nasrat Haqparast (29-28, 29-28) defeats Jared Gordon by split decision (29-28)
Felipe Lima defeats Muhammad Naimov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:15 of Round 3
Rinat Fakhretdinov (29-28, 29-28) defeats Nicolas Dalby by split decision (29-28)
Muin Gafurov defeats Kyung Ho Kang by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Magomed Gadzhiyasuov defeats Brendson Ribeiro by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)
ChangHo Lee (29-28, 29-28) defeats Xiao Long by split decision (29-28)

Related Topics

Robert Whittaker /

Sergei Pavlovich /

MMA /

UFC /

UFC Fight Night

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd ODI updates: South Africa 178/8; Deepti Sharma picks two wickets in two balls
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC Fight Night: Whittaker secures first-round KO win over Aliskerov; Volkov beats Pavlovich in co-main
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: England in must-win Super Eight game against USA; Predicted lineups, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. NADA suspends Bajrang Punia again, serves him notice of charge
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup: Big-hitting West Indies clash with rampaging South Africa in must-win Super Eight clash
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UFC Fight Night: Whittaker secures first-round KO win over Aliskerov; Volkov beats Pavlovich in co-main
    Team Sportstar
  2. Molly Caudery sets British pole vault record ahead of Paris Games 2024
    Reuters
  3. Indian Sports Wrap, June 22: Shubhankar slips in third round of KLM Open
    Team Sportstar
  4. USA cycling announces road race team for Paris Olympics
    AP
  5. Los Angeles Olympics 2028: Athletics to move to first week, swimming to second week
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd ODI updates: South Africa 178/8; Deepti Sharma picks two wickets in two balls
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC Fight Night: Whittaker secures first-round KO win over Aliskerov; Volkov beats Pavlovich in co-main
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: England in must-win Super Eight game against USA; Predicted lineups, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. NADA suspends Bajrang Punia again, serves him notice of charge
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup: Big-hitting West Indies clash with rampaging South Africa in must-win Super Eight clash
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment