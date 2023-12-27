  • He was a key member of the Three Lions team who lifted the World Cup on home soil in 1966.
  • On the international front, he represented England as a schoolboy for the junior teams before he went on to earn 106 senior caps (seventh highest) and scored 49 goals (third highest after Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney).
  • Aside from ’66, when he also won the Ballon D’Or, he played in three other World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970.
  • He was knighted in 1994 and was given freedom of the city of Manchester in 2009.