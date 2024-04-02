MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap: April 2

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Tuesday, April 2.

Published : Apr 02, 2024 11:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth.
File Photo of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TENNIS

Indian pair Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth in quarterfinals of ATP Tour event in US

The Indian pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth advanced to the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the US men’s clay court championship ATP tour event after a straight-set win here.

The Indian duo beat American wild card entrants Michael Mmoh and Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 in a round of 16 match that lasted one hour and 19 minutes on Monday.

Chandrasekar and Prashanth face fourth-seeded Australian duo of M Purcell and J Thompson in the quarterfinals. Prashanth is currently ranked 101 in doubles while Chandrasekar is at 113.

A few other Indians are also in the fray in the doubles competition.

Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan play against the pair of Marcus Daniell of New Zealand and Luis Martinez of Venezuela in the pre-quarterfinals while N Balaji and his German partner Andre Begemann face top seeds Americans Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek in another round of 16 match.

-PTI

Related Topics

Anirudh Chandrasekar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap: April 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL: Top 12 batters with most ducks in history of Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Candidates 2024: Indian quintet on a historic quest
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Mirabai Chanu: Now my attention is on making a mark at the Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Riyan Parag reminds me of young SKY at MI: Rajasthan Royals assistant coach Shane Bond
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap: April 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mirabai Chanu: Now my attention is on making a mark at the Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap: April 1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mirabai Chanu finishes third in group B of IWF World Cup, set to qualify for Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. National Esports Championships 2024 to start from April 18
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap: April 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL: Top 12 batters with most ducks in history of Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Candidates 2024: Indian quintet on a historic quest
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Mirabai Chanu: Now my attention is on making a mark at the Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Riyan Parag reminds me of young SKY at MI: Rajasthan Royals assistant coach Shane Bond
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment