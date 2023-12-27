F1 2023 Wrapped: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The 2023 F1 season saw Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing sweeping the drivers and constructors championships, and it would be safe to say that much of the same can be expected as all 10 teams embark upon a fresh season in 2024.

Despite this season of monochrome, there were few who stood out, few who disappointed and some moments that took an ugly turn.

THE GOOD

Verstappen’s record-breaking year

Limiting Verstappen’s 2023 season to just a few lines can only be considered a sacrilege. His performance in 2022 that was widely regarded as one of the most dominant seasons feels like a David in comparison to a Goliath-like 2023 the 26-year-old has had.

FILE PHOTO: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race at the Yas Marina Circuit. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An almost perfect season saw him win 19 out of a total of 22 races, clinching a third consecutive title in the process. The Dutchman has definitely stamped his name in the league of F1 greats.

Red Bull Racing’s dominance

Many had thought and hoped that the penalties for the budget cap breach in 2022 would severely deter Red Bull’s charge for it’s twin title defence in 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing (L) and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing pose for a photo with trophies at Red Bull Racing Factory. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

However, Red Bull, just like Verstappen, decided to drop in another record-breaking season. Milton Keynes-based team won all races but one, and the rampant Red Bulls will look to keep up the performance in 2024.

Piastri’s splendid rookie year

Oscar Piastri faced some big team pressure and had some big shoes to fill as he headed into his rookie season with Mclaren in 2023, replacing Daniel Ricciardo.

Sprint race winner Oscar Piastri of Australia, center, poses with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left and McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain after the sprint race ahead of the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Darko Bandic/ AP

In a sport where first impressions play a huge role in deciding your future, the Australian managed to put in impressive performances throughout the season, including a maiden win in the sprint race in Qatar, which rightfully earned him a contract extension with the Papaya team.

THE BAD

The Scuderia slump

It’s been almost 16 years since Ferrari last won a championship. After the 2022 season which saw the Scuderia finish runner up, the trend of being expected to fight for both titles continued in 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco reacts on the podium after placing second at the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix race at the Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi. | Photo Credit: KAMRAN JEBREILI/ AP

But sadly, things did not go to plan and even a change in team principal could not help the Prancing Horse cross the line in 2023. What’s even more disappointing is that the Scarlet Red team had to endure a demotion in 2023, finishing only P3 in the constructors.

Sergio Perez - the number two

Red Bull’s search for a worthy number two driver, after a lot of chopping and changing saw the team sign Sergio Perez, fresh off his first career win, in 2021.

FILE PHOTO: Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with race engineer Hugh Bird in the garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

While Perez was lauded for his assistance in helping Max win his first championship in his first season, his performances since have been mediocre, to say the least. In a car that won 21 races out of 22, the Mexican could only manage to win two.

After his worrisome qualifying pace that saw multiple Q2 knockouts, apart from his inconsistency on race day, the former Racing Point driver will need a strong 2024 to secure his future with the team.

De Vries fails to live up to the promise

Nyck De Vries stole the spotlight in the 2022 Italian Grand Prix where he secured a P8, standing in as a replacement driver for Williams. This strong performance earned the Formula E champion a drive with Red Bull’s sister team, Alpha Tauri for 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Nyck de Vries of Netherlands and Scuderia AlphaTauri talks with Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost in the garage during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Unfortunately for De Vries, the P8 was a one-time high as his performances in 2023 were not upto the mark, resulting in him being replaced midway through the season. Now a Harvard student, a temporary side hustle, De Vries will want to bury the ghosts of 2023 as he looks to make a comeback to the sport.

THE UGLY

The FIA’s controversial conflict of interest inquiry into Toto and Susie Wolff

On December 5, reports emerged that the FIA had announced an investigation into an allegation from teams that confidential information was being passed between an F1 team member and a member of the sport’s owner Formula One Management (FOM).

FILE PHOTO: Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff and wife Susie Wolff ahead of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia | Photo Credit: REUTERS

It was centred on Toto Wolff and his wife, Susie who is the managing director of the all-female F1 Academy run by FOM. However, after all ten teams signed a petition that no such allegations were made by them, the FIA quickly withdrew its inquiry, bringing to end an embarrassing episode.

Helmut Marko’s stereotypical comments about Sergio Perez

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko once again grabbed the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this season when he blamed the Mexican driver’s fluctuating form on his ethnicity.

FILE PHOTO: Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko in the garage during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Red Bull Racing’s failure to put out a statement condemning this behaviour came under some scrutiny, but team principal Christian Horner clarified that Marko was contracted under Red Bull and not the racing team. Marko has apologised since, and the matter has been put to rest.

Hamilton’s jewellery sparks controversy ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix

The seven-time World champion, known for his flamboyant dressing sense, attracted the attention of the FIA early on in the season, owing to his refusal to comply with it’s regulations on dressing accessories.

FILE PHOTO: Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race at the Yas Marina Circuit | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Drivers are no longer allowed to wear jewellery or piercings while in the cockpit of their machinery for safety purposes. Despite Hamilton’s refusal to abide by these rules, the FIA took no further action.