F1 2023 Wrapped: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The 2023 F1 season saw Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing sweeping the drivers and constructors championships, and it would be safe to say that much of the same can be expected as all 10 teams embark upon a fresh season in 2024.
Despite this season of monochrome, there were few who stood out, few who disappointed and some moments that took an ugly turn.
THE GOOD
Verstappen’s record-breaking year
Limiting Verstappen’s 2023 season to just a few lines can only be considered a sacrilege. His performance in 2022 that was widely regarded as one of the most dominant seasons feels like a David in comparison to a Goliath-like 2023 the 26-year-old has had.
An almost perfect season saw him win 19 out of a total of 22 races, clinching a third consecutive title in the process. The Dutchman has definitely stamped his name in the league of F1 greats.
Red Bull Racing’s dominance
Many had thought and hoped that the penalties for the budget cap breach in 2022 would severely deter Red Bull’s charge for it’s twin title defence in 2023.
However, Red Bull, just like Verstappen, decided to drop in another record-breaking season. Milton Keynes-based team won all races but one, and the rampant Red Bulls will look to keep up the performance in 2024.
Piastri’s splendid rookie year
Oscar Piastri faced some big team pressure and had some big shoes to fill as he headed into his rookie season with Mclaren in 2023, replacing Daniel Ricciardo.
In a sport where first impressions play a huge role in deciding your future, the Australian managed to put in impressive performances throughout the season, including a maiden win in the sprint race in Qatar, which rightfully earned him a contract extension with the Papaya team.
THE BAD
The Scuderia slump
It’s been almost 16 years since Ferrari last won a championship. After the 2022 season which saw the Scuderia finish runner up, the trend of being expected to fight for both titles continued in 2023.
But sadly, things did not go to plan and even a change in team principal could not help the Prancing Horse cross the line in 2023. What’s even more disappointing is that the Scarlet Red team had to endure a demotion in 2023, finishing only P3 in the constructors.
Sergio Perez - the number two
Red Bull’s search for a worthy number two driver, after a lot of chopping and changing saw the team sign Sergio Perez, fresh off his first career win, in 2021.
While Perez was lauded for his assistance in helping Max win his first championship in his first season, his performances since have been mediocre, to say the least. In a car that won 21 races out of 22, the Mexican could only manage to win two.
After his worrisome qualifying pace that saw multiple Q2 knockouts, apart from his inconsistency on race day, the former Racing Point driver will need a strong 2024 to secure his future with the team.
De Vries fails to live up to the promise
Nyck De Vries stole the spotlight in the 2022 Italian Grand Prix where he secured a P8, standing in as a replacement driver for Williams. This strong performance earned the Formula E champion a drive with Red Bull’s sister team, Alpha Tauri for 2023.
Unfortunately for De Vries, the P8 was a one-time high as his performances in 2023 were not upto the mark, resulting in him being replaced midway through the season. Now a Harvard student, a temporary side hustle, De Vries will want to bury the ghosts of 2023 as he looks to make a comeback to the sport.
THE UGLY
The FIA’s controversial conflict of interest inquiry into Toto and Susie Wolff
On December 5, reports emerged that the FIA had announced an investigation into an allegation from teams that confidential information was being passed between an F1 team member and a member of the sport’s owner Formula One Management (FOM).
It was centred on Toto Wolff and his wife, Susie who is the managing director of the all-female F1 Academy run by FOM. However, after all ten teams signed a petition that no such allegations were made by them, the FIA quickly withdrew its inquiry, bringing to end an embarrassing episode.
Helmut Marko’s stereotypical comments about Sergio Perez
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko once again grabbed the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this season when he blamed the Mexican driver’s fluctuating form on his ethnicity.
Red Bull Racing’s failure to put out a statement condemning this behaviour came under some scrutiny, but team principal Christian Horner clarified that Marko was contracted under Red Bull and not the racing team. Marko has apologised since, and the matter has been put to rest.
Hamilton’s jewellery sparks controversy ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix
The seven-time World champion, known for his flamboyant dressing sense, attracted the attention of the FIA early on in the season, owing to his refusal to comply with it’s regulations on dressing accessories.
Drivers are no longer allowed to wear jewellery or piercings while in the cockpit of their machinery for safety purposes. Despite Hamilton’s refusal to abide by these rules, the FIA took no further action.
