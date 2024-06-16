MagazineBuy Print

Serbia vs England, EURO 2024 Live Streaming info: When, where to watch Group C clash, SRB v ENG?

This could be Gareth Southgate’s final tournament in charge of England while Serbia will look up to Aleksandar Mitrovic for goals, who is coming off an outstanding first season in Saudi Arabia.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 12:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Declan Rice practices during a training session of the national team in Blankenhain, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024 ahead of their Group C match against Serbia in Euro 2024.
England’s Declan Rice practices during a training session of the national team in Blankenhain, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024 ahead of their Group C match against Serbia in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Declan Rice practices during a training session of the national team in Blankenhain, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024 ahead of their Group C match against Serbia in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

England faces the first test of its credentials as one of the Euro 2024 favourites when it launches its campaign against Serbia on Sunday, with injuries and illness adding to worries about an already depleted defence.

Coach Gareth Southgate - under pressure to win the first major men’s trophy since 1966 - must decide whether to risk centre half John Stones, who has only just overcome an injury and was isolated from the squad this week with a virus.

Left back Luke Shaw looks is set to miss the Group C opener in Gelsenkirchen as he recovers from a hamstring problem suffered in February.

Despite losing its final warm-up game 1-0 at home to Iceland a week ago, England boast one of the most potent attacks in Germany.

READ MORE: England at Euro 2024: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news

But it is in defence where England, which lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy in a shootout, looks less formidable.

Captain Harry Kane looks set to be flanked up front by in-form Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka with playmaker Jude Bellingham offering attacking threat from midfield.

(With inputs from Reuters)

When and where will the Serbia vs England Euro 2024 match kick-off?
The Serbia vs England Euro 2024 match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, June 17, at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Serbia vs England Euro 2024 match in India?
The Serbia vs England Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Serbia vs England Euro 2024 match in India?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

