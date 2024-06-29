Barcelona’s Sergino Dest makes PSV Eindhoven move permanent

United States defender Sergino Dest has made his move to PSV Eindhoven permanent after a year on loan from Barcelona, the Dutch club said on Saturday.
The 23-year-old made 25 Eredivisie appearances in 2023-24 and scored twice as PSV won its first Dutch league title in six years, but suffered an ACL tear in April that ended his season.
The injury required surgery and ruled Dest out of the U.S. squad for Copa America.
“Sergino is rehabilitating and will not join group training for the next few months,” PSV said in a statement.
Dest said that he felt greatly appreciated at PSV. “The club is incredibly warm, like I’ve never experienced anywhere before. Those are important aspects for someone in my situation and give me confidence that I can rehabilitate well here,” he said.
