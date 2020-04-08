Sergio Lobera likely to take charge at Mumbai City

The City Football Group, majority stakeholders in Mumbai City FC, is reportedly in talks with Sergio Lobera to take over as coach in place of Jorge Costa. Sources have indicated that only the formal signing of contract remains.

Lobera and FC Goa had parted ways towards the end of the Indian Super League season this year. The Spaniard had guided FC Goa to the top spot on the league table before his departure. Mumbai City FC, under Costa, had finished fifth last season, and Costa was subsequently let go of.

RELATED| The decade in football: The birth of Indian Super League

Lobera had joined FC Goa in 2016 and took FC Goa to Super Cup glory and the ISL final in season five, and its top spot finish this year earned it a spot in the AFC Champions League.

It remains to be see if the Spaniard's assistant Jesus Tato, who also quit FC Goa along with Lobera, will also be roped in by Mumbai City.