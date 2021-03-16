Football Football Serie A: AS Roma fails in final appeal against 3-0 forfeit defeat for Diawara error AS Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara, was mistakenly registered in their list of under-22 players. Reuters Rome 16 March, 2021 14:56 IST Amadou Diawara of AS Roma. - Getty Images Reuters Rome 16 March, 2021 14:56 IST AS Roma has failed in its final appeal against a 3-0 defeat it was handed for fielding an incorrectly registered player against Hellas Verona in Serie A, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) confirmed on Monday.The CONI Guarantee Board, Italian sport’s highest tribunal, rejected Roma’s appeal and confirmed the original punishment handed out following a 0-0 draw on the opening game of the league season on Sept. 22. Zlatan could delight Sweden fans as squad set to be named Roma mistakenly registered midfielder Amadou Diawara in their list of under-22 players instead of moving him to their senior squad list once the Guinean turned 23 in July 2020.Diawara started the match in Verona and played 89 minutes, but Roma was subsequently handed a default 3-0 defeat as punishment for the administrative error and failed in their first appeal to the Italian FA in November.The decision confirms the current league standings, where Roma is sixth on 50 points and Verona is ninth on 38 points. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.