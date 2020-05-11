Football Football Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi dies at 19 after suffering brain aneurysm Andrea Rinaldi, who was on loan at Legnano from Atalanta, has passed away three days after being taken to hospital. Joe Wright 11 May, 2020 21:03 IST Atalanta's Andrea Rinaldi was on loan at Serie D club Legnano. - Getty Images Joe Wright 11 May, 2020 21:03 IST Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi has died at the age of 19, the Serie A club has confirmed. Rinaldi suffered a brain aneurysm last Friday and was taken to hospital.Legnano, the Serie D club where the player was on loan, described the news as "a sudden and shocking tragedy, impossible even to imagine".Club president Giovanni Munafo said: "Andrea came to training and first came to greet me. This is a memory I will carry in my heart."[He was] an extraordinary boy, an example for everyone. On behalf of the club, I express my deepest condolences to the family."Rinaldi joined Atalanta's youth system at the age of 13 and won the Scudetto and Supercoppa with the Under-17 side in 2016."That kind smile of yours will always stay alive in the hearts of those who had the good fortune to meet you," Atalanta said in a statement. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos