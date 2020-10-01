Serie A: Lukaku double fires Inter Milan to big win at Benevento

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku helped Inter Milan to a 5-2 victory at promoted Benevento on Wednesday as the Serie A title contender notched its second win in a row.

The Belgian striker fired the visiting team in front after 28 seconds and Inter soon raced away as a Roberto Gagliardini strike and Lukakus second put the side three up before the half-hour mark.

Benevento pulled one back through Gianluca Caprari, but Achraf Hakimis’ first goal for Inter since his move from Real Madrid restored its three-goal cushion before halftime.

Substitute Lautaro Martinez scored with a neat finish after the break before Caprari notched his second to earn Pippo Inzaghi's side a consolation.

German Super Cup: Late Kimmich goal earns Bayern fifth title of year

Inter is one of four Serie A teams to have picked up maximum points from its opening two games, along with Napoli, Hellas Verona and AC Milan.

Benevento is on three points, thanks to itsw opening day comeback victory over Sampdoria.

Elsewhere, Spezia made history by recording its first ever Serie A win, a 2-0 victory at Udinese.

Andrey Galabinov scored twice to secure the three points, the second coming deep in stoppage time after the visitors held on with 10 men following the 65th-minute dismissal of captain Claudio Terzi.

Atalanta makes early statement with comfortable win at Lazio

Atalanta captain Alejandro Gomez scored twice in an impressive 4-1 win for the Bergamo side away to top-four rival Lazio in Serie A on Wednesday.

Robin Gosens put the visiting in front after 10 minutes before his fellow wing-back Hans Hateboer blasted home a second.

Gomez then drilled home a finish to give Atalanta a commanding halftime lead, but Felipe Caicedo pulled one back in the second half.

READ: Napoli squad clear of COVID-19 after facing Genoa

However, Atalanta's Argentinian captain scored a spectacular fourth to put the result beyond doubt, as he drilled an unstoppable shot into the top corner from a tight angle.

The result leaves Atalanta in second place with six points from their opening two games, while Lazio is 10th with three points.