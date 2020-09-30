Football Football Napoli president De Laurentiis recovers from COVID-19 Napoli president and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has made a full recovery from COVID-19, the Serie A club said in a statement on Tuesday. Reuters 30 September, 2020 19:17 IST De Laurentiis tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 10, a day after he attended a Serie A assembly alongside other leading Italian football officials. - Getty Images Reuters 30 September, 2020 19:17 IST Napoli president and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has made a full recovery from COVID-19, the Serie A club said in a statement on Tuesday.“Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has undergone two tests for COVID-19 in the last week and both have come back negative,” read the statement.“We are delighted to announce that the club president has a clean bill of health.”READ: President of Italian football club Napoli tests positive for COVID-19De Laurentiis tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 10, a day after he attended a Serie A assembly alongside other leading Italian football officials.Napoli have begun their domestic campaign in impressive fashion, comfortably beating Parma and Genoa. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos