Napoli president De Laurentiis recovers from COVID-19

Napoli president and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has made a full recovery from COVID-19, the Serie A club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters
30 September, 2020 19:17 IST

De Laurentiis tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 10, a day after he attended a Serie A assembly alongside other leading Italian football officials.   -  Getty Images

“Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has undergone two tests for COVID-19 in the last week and both have come back negative,” read the statement.

“We are delighted to announce that the club president has a clean bill of health.”

De Laurentiis tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 10, a day after he attended a Serie A assembly alongside other leading Italian football officials.

Napoli have begun their domestic campaign in impressive fashion, comfortably beating Parma and Genoa.

