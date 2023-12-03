MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Jovic shines as Milan outclass Frosinone

Striker Luka Jovic scored a goal and claimed an assist as AC Milan secured a comfortable 3-1 win over mid-table Frosinone at the San Siro on Saturday, a second straight victory to get back on track in Serie A.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 07:43 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
AC Milan’s Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Frosinone.
AC Milan’s Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Frosinone. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

AC Milan’s Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Frosinone. | Photo Credit: AP

Striker Luka Jovic scored a goal and claimed an assist as AC Milan secured a comfortable 3-1 win over mid-table Frosinone at the San Siro on Saturday, a second straight victory to get back on track in Serie A.

Jovic and midfielder Christian Pulisic scored either side of halftime before Fikayo Tomori netted the third for Milan and Frosinone midfielder Marco Brescianini pulled one back for the visitors from a free kick eight minutes from time.

Milan, who went four league matches without a win before beating Fiorentina last week, is third in the standings on 29 points, four behind leaders Juventus and three adrift of second-placed Inter Milan, who travel to Napoli -- in fourth with 24 points -- on Sunday.

Stefano Pioli’s men, who were beaten 3-1 by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, were still without the injured striker Rafael Leao, among other absences.

READ | Premier League: Gordon strike lifts Newcastle to victory over Man United

A largely uneventful first half, during which Frosinone often looked the more threatening side, livened up right at the end when Jovic gave Milan the lead two minutes before the break with a volley from inside the box.

It was the Serbia international’s first goal for Milan in nine league games since joining in September from Fiorentina.

Christian Pulisic doubled the advantage in the 50th minute after latching onto a long pass from goalkeeper Mike Maignan to send the ball into a top corner.

The Milan keeper has provided at least one assist in each of the last three Serie A seasons.

Jovic set up Tomori for the third with a header across the face of the goal as the defender bundled the ball past helpless Frosinone keeper Stefano Turati in the 74th minute.

Frosinone, 11th in the table, has picked up 18 points from its first 14 matches this season, a tally it had not previously achieved before the 23rd matchday in Serie A.

Earlier on Saturday Lazio moved up to ninth on 20 points after edging lowly Cagliari 1-0 at home through an early goal by winger Pedro, before the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 27th minute.

Related Topics

Luka Jovic /

AC Milan /

Frosinone /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Jovic shines as Milan outclass Frosinone
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Gordon strike lifts Newcastle to victory over Man United
    Reuters
  3. IND vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, preview, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live? All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. ITF Kalaburagi Open: Ramkumar Ramanathan to face Pichler in final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Jovic shines as Milan outclass Frosinone
    Reuters
  2. UEFA to revamp Women’s Champions League, create second-tier European competition
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Germany to Spain, Italy and Croatia in group of death
    Team Sportstar
  4. EURO 2024 schedule: Full list of matches, groups, kick-off time, venues, dates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: UEFA sets $360 million prize fund for 24 national teams from revenue of $2.6 billion
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Jovic shines as Milan outclass Frosinone
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Gordon strike lifts Newcastle to victory over Man United
    Reuters
  3. IND vs AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, preview, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live? All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. ITF Kalaburagi Open: Ramkumar Ramanathan to face Pichler in final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment