Serie A: Kean, Di Maria goals give Juventus 2-0 win over Spezia

Reuters
20 February, 2023 10:35 IST
Juventus’ Angel Di Maria, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring 0-2 during the Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Juventus.

Juventus’ Angel Di Maria, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring 0-2 during the Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Juventus. | Photo Credit: AP

Goals by forward Moise Kean and winger Angel Di Maria gave Juventus a 2-0 victory at Spezia in Serie A on Sunday, extending its winning streak in the league to three games.

Serie A: AS Roma boosts top-four hopes with 1-0 win against Verona

Juventus, who on Thursday was held to a 1-1 draw by Nantes in the home leg of its Europa League playoff tie, moved up to seventh on 32 points from 23 games. They are 10 points off the fourth spot.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side, who had 15 points deducted by an Italian soccer court investigating the club’s transfer dealings, has now collected 14 league wins this season, all of them with a clean sheet.

Striker Dusan Vlahovic thought he had put Juventus ahead in the 17th minute, but the Serbian saw his goal ruled out for offside.

The visitors took the lead 15 minutes later, after a cross by Filip Kostic found Kean, who beat Spezia substitute goalkeeper Federico Marchetti from inside the box with his first touch.

Spezia was confident in seeking chances and kept Juve goalkeeper Mattia Perin on his toes with efforts including a close-range header by striker Eldor Shomurodov in the 40th minute.

Immobile double shoots Lazio into top four at Salernitana; Atalanta loses

Substitute Di Maria sealed the win for Juve in the 66th with a low shot from a distance into the bottom corner.

The hosts, however, continued to have more possession and used it to press their more successful opponents, with forward Emmanuel Gyasi and defender Dimitrios Nikolaou forcing Perin to pull off great saves.

Spezia, who has now lost four of its last five Serie A outings, stays 17th in the standings, two points above the drop zone. They have not won a league game at home for more than five months.

Earlier on Sunday, Lazio jumped three places to the fourth spot by winning 2-0 at Salernitana with a double from Italy striker Ciro Immobile to reach 42 points.

Sixth-placed Atalanta failed to make a top-four return when it lost 2-1 at home to Lecce, the second defeat in its last three league outings. It has 41 points.

Read more stories on Football.

