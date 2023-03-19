Serie A: Napoli thrashes Torino 4-0 away to extend lead

Serie A leaders Napoli thrashed Torino 4-0 away with a double from Victor Osimhen and goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Tanguy Ndombele on Sunday to move closer to the title.

The Naples side has a 21-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan, who host Juventus later on Sunday.

“The players showed great hunger,” coach Luciano Spalletti said. “Once again, I went to talk to the lads before the game, afraid that there might be a bit of complacency, but once again, they showed me that they are cut from a different cloth.

“As the Naples saying goes: he who is hungry doesn’t sleep.”

Napoli took the lead after nine minutes when Piotr Zielinski’s corner found Osimhen in the centre of the box, and he headed into the bottom left corner.

Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead in the 35th minute with a penalty after being fouled by Karol Linetty.

Osimhen scored his second and reached a league-leading 21 goals this season six minutes into the second half with another header following Mathias Olivera’s cross.

“It is good to have this win, I want to congratulate the team and we must keep going like this,” Osimhen said.

“We are happy that we are on the right track to deliver the fans this prestigious title and hopefully something more.”

Substitute Ndombele made it 4-0 with his first Serie A goal in the 68th when Kvaratskhelia set him up in the centre of the box, and the France international slotted home.

Napoli next hosts fourth-placed AC Milan, while mid-table Torino visits Sassuolo after the international break.