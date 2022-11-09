Football

Serie A: Lozano helps Napoli to win over Empoli

Serie A leader Napoli extended its Serie A winning streak to 10 games on Tuesday when it beat visitor Empoli 2-0 thanks to a goal and an assist from substitute Hirving Lozano.

Reuters
09 November, 2022 01:32 IST
Napoli’s Hirving Lozano celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal.

Napoli’s Hirving Lozano celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal. | Photo Credit: AP

The sides were locked at 0-0 at halftime, with the host dominating the first 45 minutes, while Empoli never came close to any real chances.

Napoli finally broke the deadlock when Lozano converted a penalty in the 70th minute after Empoli midfielder Razvan Marin tripped Victor Osimhen inside the box.

Empoli’s luck had clearly run out when Sebastiano Luperto was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for tripping Lozano in the 74th minute.

Lozano then crossed for Piotr Zielinski, who found the net with one touch in the 88th minute.

Napoli tops the table with 38 points after 14 games, nine ahead of AC Milan, which plays at Cremonese later on Wednesday.

