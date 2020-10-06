Football Football Serie A president tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of meeting on fund bids Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino has tested positive for COVID-19, Italy's top flight football league said in a statement. Reuters Milan 06 October, 2020 19:53 IST Dal Pino was appointed at the helm of Serie A in January, shortly before the COVID-19 outbreak. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters Milan 06 October, 2020 19:53 IST Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino has tested positive for COVID-19, Italy's top flight football league said in a statement on Tuesday, days before an Oct. 9 meeting to assess bids by private equity funds for a stake in its media business.A former telecoms executive, Dal Pino was appointed at the helm of Serie A in January, shortly before the COVID-19 outbreak brought the championship to a three-month standstill. Juventus-Napoli game abandoned, Gattuso's side set to be handed 3-0 loss by Serie A As closed-door matches and broadcasters cutting off money from deals keep club finances under pressure, Dal Pino has been promoting a project to sell a minority stake in the newly-created media company which manages the league's main source of revenue.Two private equity consortia, led by CVC Partners and Bain Capital, are bidding for a stake in the venture offering up to 1.6 billion euros ($1.89 billion). Serie A's club representatives are expected to hold a meeting on Friday to pick the preferred bidder.The meeting remains scheduled for Friday despite Dal Pino being in self-isolation with symptoms, a source close to the matter said. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos