Football Football Sevilla cancels Aston Villa friendly due to COVID-19 concerns Aston Villa said in a statement that there had been a coronavirus outbreak in Sevilla's squad. Reuters 06 August, 2021 19:50 IST Sevilla has said that it will not play any more friendlies before their 2021-22 La Liga campaign. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Reuters 06 August, 2021 19:50 IST La Liga side Sevilla said on Friday that it would not travel to Birmingham for its pre-season friendly on Saturday against Premier League club Aston Villa for COVID-19 reasons.It did not specify what these were, but Villa said in a statement that there had been a coronavirus outbreak in Sevilla's squad.ALSO READ | Manchester City signs Jack Grealish from Aston Villa on six-year dealSevilla added that it will not play any more friendlies before its 2021-22 La Liga campaign, which begins on August 15 at home to Rayo Vallecano. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :