Sevilla cancels Aston Villa friendly due to COVID-19 concerns

La Liga side Sevilla said on Friday that it would not travel to Birmingham for its pre-season friendly on Saturday against Premier League club Aston Villa for COVID-19 reasons.

It did not specify what these were, but Villa said in a statement that there had been a coronavirus outbreak in Sevilla's squad.

Sevilla added that it will not play any more friendlies before its 2021-22 La Liga campaign, which begins on August 15 at home to Rayo Vallecano.