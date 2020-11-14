Tony Pulis named new Sheffield Wednesday manager

Sheffield Wednesday has appointed former Stoke City and Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis as its new head coach to replace Garry Monk, the English Championship club said in a statement on Friday.

Wednesday sacked Monk earlier this week with the club sitting 23rd in the second-tier standings after three wins from 11 league games.

Pulis, 62, last managed Championship side Middlesbrough, leaving the club at the end of the 2018-19 campaign after failing to secure promotion to the Premier League. He also previously managed West Bromwich Albion from 2015-17.

Give a warm Wednesday welcome to our new manager



More on Tony Pulis' arrival at Hillsborough here #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) November 13, 2020

Pulis’ first assignment with Wednesday will be a trip to Preston North End on November 21 after the international break.