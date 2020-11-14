Football Football Tony Pulis named new Sheffield Wednesday manager The former Stoke City and Crystal Palace manager replaces Garry Monk. Reuters 14 November, 2020 10:25 IST New Sheffield Wednesday manager, Tony Pulis. - REUTERS Reuters 14 November, 2020 10:25 IST Sheffield Wednesday has appointed former Stoke City and Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis as its new head coach to replace Garry Monk, the English Championship club said in a statement on Friday.Wednesday sacked Monk earlier this week with the club sitting 23rd in the second-tier standings after three wins from 11 league games.Pulis, 62, last managed Championship side Middlesbrough, leaving the club at the end of the 2018-19 campaign after failing to secure promotion to the Premier League. He also previously managed West Bromwich Albion from 2015-17. Give a warm Wednesday welcome to our new manager More on Tony Pulis' arrival at Hillsborough here #swfc— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) November 13, 2020 Pulis’ first assignment with Wednesday will be a trip to Preston North End on November 21 after the international break. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos