Football

Tony Pulis named new Sheffield Wednesday manager

The former Stoke City and Crystal Palace manager replaces Garry Monk.

Reuters
14 November, 2020 10:25 IST

New Sheffield Wednesday manager, Tony Pulis. - REUTERS

Sheffield Wednesday has appointed former Stoke City and Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis as its new head coach to replace Garry Monk, the English Championship club said in a statement on Friday.

Wednesday sacked Monk earlier this week with the club sitting 23rd in the second-tier standings after three wins from 11 league games.

Pulis, 62, last managed Championship side Middlesbrough, leaving the club at the end of the 2018-19 campaign after failing to secure promotion to the Premier League. He also previously managed West Bromwich Albion from 2015-17.

 

Pulis’ first assignment with Wednesday will be a trip to Preston North End on November 21 after the international break.

