Slavia Prague grabs third Czech league title in a row

Slavia Prague secured its third Czech league crown in a row on Sunday with five matches to spare, capping a dominant season that delivered the club its 21st title overall.

The club won the Czech First League title before playing its Sunday evening match against Viktoria Plzen after city rival Sparta Prague drew in its match with Liberec.

Slavia has 75 points, with Jablonec second on 62 having played a game more, while Sparta is third on 59.

Slavia, who reached the Europa League quarterfinals this season with victories over Leicester City and Rangers, had scored a league-high 75 goals in 29 matches going into Sunday while conceding 16 goals, also the best record in the league.

Slavia has also achieved a league record of 41 matches without loss.