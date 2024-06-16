MagazineBuy Print

Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen scores in Euros return since cardiac arrest in 2021

Christian Eriksen made a dream return in the European Championship when he scored for Denmark against Slovenia in the EURO 2024 match in Germany on Sunday.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 21:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Denmark’s Christian Eriksen in action in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Eriksen got a pass from Jonas Wind and, while in motion, struck past the goalkeeper, causing a delirium among the Danish fans in the stadium. It was his first match in the tournament since his collapse during a Euro game, against Finland in Copenhagen.

The 32-year-old Manchester United midfielder collapsed on the field during the previous edition of the tournament and was hospitalised after receiving CPR and defibrillation on the pitch.

He underwent surgery and returned to football, signing with Premier League club Brentford in February 2022. Later that summer, he made a move to United.

Eriksen featured for Denmark in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where the team could not advance past the group stage.

