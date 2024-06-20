Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024: Elsnik hits post; Mitrovic in spotlight; Major talking points from SLO v SRB

Slovenia and Serbia face off in the Group C clash of Euro 2024 at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Voth sides are yet to win a game in the tournament.

Take a look at the major talking points from the match:

MITROVIC EXPECTED TO SHINE

With Serbia finding itself in a challenging group with England and Denmark the favourites, its star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is eyeing to get away with three points against Slovenia.

The Serbian forward has had an amazing season at the Saudi Pro League club, Al Hilal and is in fine scoring form with 28 goals to his name, the second in the league behind none other than Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Timi Elsnik hits the post!

Timi Elsnik took a shot in 38th minute in the middle of a crowded box which struck the right post narrowly missing the net. The ball went to Benjamin Sesko on the rebound but he fluffed the shot in front of an empty net as it went wide and over the post.