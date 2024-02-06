MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2024: South Africa looks to repeat upset triumph in the semifinal against Nigeria

South Africa produced a surprise 2-0 win over favourite Morocco and feels the confidence gained from that result could aid them as it seeks another upset.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 22:12 IST , BOUAKE, Ivory Coast - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
South Africa coach Hugo Broos in AFCON 2024
South Africa coach Hugo Broos in AFCON 2024 | Photo Credit: REUTERS
South Africa coach Hugo Broos in AFCON 2024 | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South Africa will draw inspiration from its win over Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 when it meets Nigeria in the semifinal on Wednesday, coach Hugo Broos said on the eve of the match.

South Africa produced a surprise 2-0 win over favourite Morocco to eliminate them from the tournament in the Ivory Coast and feels the confidence gained from that result could aid them as it seeks another upset.

“I have to say that we are very happy and motivated to play in the semifinals tomorrow. I think for many people it was unexpected but we did it and that means that South Africa has become a good team,” Broos told a press conference on Tuesday.

“It’s more than 20 years ago that South Africa last played in a semifinal and even longer since we were last in a final, so we have a lot of motivation for this semi and we want to play again in the final on Sunday.

“We are playing against a very good team tomorrow, with all players who play abroad. It is the same situation as when we met Morocco, who also had a very good team with players based in Europe at big clubs.

“You can compare the two games and I think for many people Nigeria are the favourites to win the game but as you know in football it not always the favourite who wins.”

The 71-year-old praised the motivation of his players, almost exclusively home-based and who have not conceded in its last four games.

“I’ve always had confidence in these players, even when in South Africa there were a lot of question marks about them. I think it’s important to be able to work for a long time with the same players,” Broos added.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Iran stars facing ‘last dance’ in semifinals against Qatar

The former Belgian international, who coached Cameroon to an unexpected title in 2017, had earlier suggested he was considering retirement but on Tuesday backtracked.

“As long as things are going the way it is now, why should I stop? I like my job, I like football, so we will see what the future will bring,” he said.

“But I think it’s totally normal that after a career of 36 years as a coach and 18 years as a professional footballer, that little by little you start thinking about the end of your career, but it’s nothing more than that.” 

