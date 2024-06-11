MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: China’s third round hopes in serious danger after loss to South Korea

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in scored the only goal just after the hour in Seoul when he fired home from close range, with skipper Son Heung-min heavily involved in the build-up.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 19:22 IST , Seoul, South Korea - 2 MINS READ

AFP
South Korea’s Lee Kang-in celebrates scoring their first goal with Son Heung-min and teammates.
South Korea’s Lee Kang-in celebrates scoring their first goal with Son Heung-min and teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

South Korea’s Lee Kang-in celebrates scoring their first goal with Son Heung-min and teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

China’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup were left hanging by a thread after suffering a damaging 1-0 defeat at South Korea on Tuesday.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in scored the only goal just after the hour in Seoul when he fired home from close range, with skipper Son Heung-min heavily involved in the build-up.

South Korea was already into the third and final stage of qualifying as group winners, but China’s defeat left it in serious trouble of an early exit.

ALSO READ: Perfect Japan leaves Syria on brink in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying

Thailand will leapfrog China into second in Group C -- and a place in the next phase -- if it defeats Singapore and overturns China’s slightly superior goal difference.

With no more games to play in the second qualifying round, China’s defeat left it on eight points and a goal difference of zero.

Thailand goes into its home fixture against basement side Singapore later Tuesday with five points and a goal difference of minus two.

South Korea may already have topped the group, but it had more of the ball for much of the contest at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Midway through the first period Son, the Tottenham attacker, fired a free-kick from distance onto the roof of Wang Dalei’s goal.

The Koreans, under caretaker coach Kim Do-hoon, continued to put pressure on the visitors’ defence but it was China who could have taken the lead 10 minutes before the break.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How can Vietnam qualify for the third round?

Xu Haoyang whipped in a delicious free-kick from the right, but Jiang Shenglong could only flash his unmarked header wide of the home goal.

Under then-coach Jurgen Klinsmann, South Korea was a comfortable 3-0 winner away at China in November, with Son scoring twice.

Themselves under a new coach in Croatia’s Branko Ivankovic, China held on for an hour this time, until Lee struck to leave its World Cup dreams in danger.

Son crossed from the left, and the ball eventually fell to Lee near the penalty spot, the attacking midfielder arriving at the perfect time to rifle the ball into the net in the 61st minute.

Related Topics

South Korea /

China /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Kuwait vs Afghanistan rescheduled with kick-off at same time as Qatar v India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jose Molina becomes new Mohun Bagan SG head coach, replaces Antonio Habas
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST in New York; Pakistan faces Canada in do-or-die match
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: China’s third round hopes in serious danger after loss to South Korea
    AFP
  5. Perfect Japan leaves Syria on brink in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Kuwait vs Afghanistan rescheduled with kick-off at same time as Qatar v India
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: China’s third round hopes in serious danger after loss to South Korea
    AFP
  3. Perfect Japan leaves Syria on brink in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying
    AFP
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How can Vietnam qualify for the third round?
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024: Lewandowski out of Poland’s opening match against Netherlands with injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Kuwait vs Afghanistan rescheduled with kick-off at same time as Qatar v India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jose Molina becomes new Mohun Bagan SG head coach, replaces Antonio Habas
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST in New York; Pakistan faces Canada in do-or-die match
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: China’s third round hopes in serious danger after loss to South Korea
    AFP
  5. Perfect Japan leaves Syria on brink in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment