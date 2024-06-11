Jose Molina becomes new Mohun Bagan SG head coach, replaces Antonio Habas

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has appointed Jose Francisco Molina as the head coach of the club for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club announced on Tuesday.

Molina had previously been the head coach of now-defunct side ATK, helping it win the ISL trophy in 2016. His most prominent stint, however, was in Spain as the technical director of the Spanish Football Federation, replacing Fernando Hierro, from 2018 to 2022.

🚨🚨🚨OFFICIAL 🚨🚨🚨



We are delighted to annonce the appointment of former Technical Director of Spain Football Federation, Jose Molina, as our new head coach for the upcoming season!#MBSG#JoyMohunBagan#আমরাসবুজমেরুন#WelcomeMolinapic.twitter.com/dlbqomXqAZ — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) June 11, 2024

“I am honoured to be part of Mohun Bagan Super Giant , a club with rich legacy. I hope to bring more success to the club and its fans,” Molina said in a statement released by the club.

“I would also like to thank Dr Goenka for giving me this opportunity and giving me the responsibility to take charge as head coach of Mohun Bagan Super Giant.”

ALSO READ: Saul Crespo signs two-year extension with East Bengal

Molina will replace Antonio Lopez Habas as the head coach, with the former helping the Mariners wins their maiden ISL shield last season and also took them to the final of the Championship, where Mumbai City beat them 3-1.