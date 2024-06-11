MagazineBuy Print

Jose Molina becomes new Mohun Bagan SG head coach, replaces Antonio Habas

Molina will replace Antonio Lopez Habas, who had won the Indian Super League Shield last season, as the new gaffer of the Kolkata-based club.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 19:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Molina (left) had previously been the head coach of now-defunct side ATK, coaching the side for six months before moving to Mexico. | Photo Credit: Sportszpics for ISL
infoIcon



Mohun Bagan Super Giant has appointed Jose Francisco Molina as the head coach of the club for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club announced on Tuesday.

Molina had previously been the head coach of now-defunct side ATK, helping it win the ISL trophy in 2016. His most prominent stint, however, was in Spain as the technical director of the Spanish Football Federation, replacing Fernando Hierro, from 2018 to 2022.

“I am honoured to be part of Mohun Bagan Super Giant , a club with rich legacy. I hope to bring more success to the club and its fans,” Molina said in a statement released by the club.

“I would also like to thank Dr Goenka for giving me this opportunity and giving me the responsibility to take charge as head coach of Mohun Bagan Super Giant.”

Molina will replace Antonio Lopez Habas as the head coach, with the former helping the Mariners wins their maiden ISL shield last season and also took them to the final of the Championship, where Mumbai City beat them 3-1.

