MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Perfect Japan leaves Syria on brink in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying

Moriyasu’s side completed the second qualifying stage for 2026 on maximum points with 24 goals scored and none conceded after another easy win in Hiroshima.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 18:47 IST , HIROSHIMA - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Ritsu Doan of Japan looks on during the FIFA World Cup Asian second qualifier Group B match between Japan and Syria at Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima on June 11, 2024, in Hiroshima, Japan.
Ritsu Doan of Japan looks on during the FIFA World Cup Asian second qualifier Group B match between Japan and Syria at Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima on June 11, 2024, in Hiroshima, Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ritsu Doan of Japan looks on during the FIFA World Cup Asian second qualifier Group B match between Japan and Syria at Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima on June 11, 2024, in Hiroshima, Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Coach Hajime Moriyasu warned Japan that the final Asian qualifying round for the World Cup will be “a completely different level” after thrashing Syria 5-0 on Tuesday to go through with a 100 per cent record.

Moriyasu’s side completed the second qualifying stage for 2026 on maximum points with 24 goals scored and none conceded after another easy win in Hiroshima.

Strikes from Ayase Ueda, Ritsu Doan and a Syria own goal in the first half put Japan in the driving seat before Yuki Soma scored a penalty and Takumi Minamino notched a fifth late on.

Japan is looking to qualify for its eighth straight World Cup when the tournament takes place in the US, Canada and Mexico.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How can Vietnam qualify for the third round?

But Moriyasu, who led Japan to wins over Germany and Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, warned it would not be easy.

“We were facing a team that had to win, and the players got the result by working hard to prepare, doing the things that they had to do,” said the coach.

“But the final round coming up will be a completely different level from the second round.”

The result meant Syria could only advance to the next round of qualifying if Myanmar beat North Korea later in the evening.

North Korea would go through at Syria’s expense if it secured at least a draw against bottom-of-the-group Myanmar.

Japan clinched its place in the final phase without kicking a ball in March when FIFA said its away game against North Korea would not be rescheduled.

North Korea was supposed to stage the game in the capital Pyongyang but, five days beforehand, officials abruptly said the isolated country could not play host, without giving a reason.

Playing in Hiroshima for the first time in 20 years, it wasted little time in giving the crowd something to cheer.

ALSO READ: North Korea vs Myanmar- How can North Korea qualify for third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

Keito Nakamura, who scored twice in Japan’s 5-0 away win over Myanmar last week, dribbled down the left before crossing the ball in for Ueda to head home in the 13th minute.

Doan, who was also on target against Myanmar, made it two six minutes later when he cut inside before rifling home a left-footed shot from the edge of the box.

Japan scored again in the 21st minute when Takefusa Kubo caused panic in the Syria defence and forced an own goal from defender Thaer Krouma.

The goals dried up until Soma notched a fourth from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute after Abdul Rahman Weiss brought him down in the box.

Monaco forward Minamino curled home a fifth with five minutes remaining.

Related Topics

Japan /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Kuwait vs Afghanistan rescheduled with kick-off at same time as Qatar v India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jose Molina becomes new Mohun Bagan SG head coach, replaces Antonio Habas
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss update at 7:30 PM IST; Pakistan faces Canada in do-or-die match
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: China’s third round hopes in serious danger after loss to South Korea
    AFP
  5. Perfect Japan leaves Syria on brink in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Kuwait vs Afghanistan rescheduled with kick-off at same time as Qatar v India
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: China’s third round hopes in serious danger after loss to South Korea
    AFP
  3. Perfect Japan leaves Syria on brink in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying
    AFP
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How can Vietnam qualify for the third round?
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024: Lewandowski out of Poland’s opening match against Netherlands with injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Kuwait vs Afghanistan rescheduled with kick-off at same time as Qatar v India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jose Molina becomes new Mohun Bagan SG head coach, replaces Antonio Habas
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss update at 7:30 PM IST; Pakistan faces Canada in do-or-die match
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: China’s third round hopes in serious danger after loss to South Korea
    AFP
  5. Perfect Japan leaves Syria on brink in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment