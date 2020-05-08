South Korea's K League: When and where to watch

With life in South Korea starting to return to normal following the coronavirus outbreak, the K League -- the country's top-tier football league -- will kick off the 2020 season on Friday.

It was earlier scheduled to start on February 29 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thanks to the hard work of the South Korean medical workers and the population’s active participation in social distancing, the league can start," K League President Kwon Oh-gap told the Associated Press. "Also, we appreciate that clubs and players have fully cooperated in the preparation process."

There are restrictions, however. No fans will be allowed in stadiums, many of which were built for the 2002 World Cup and have capacities of over 40,000.

Friday night’s curtain-raiser will be followed by three games on Saturday as Ulsan Horangi, runner-up in 2019, host Sangju Sangmu, Incheon United faces Daegu FC and Gwangju takes on Seongnam. The first round concludes on Sunday with Pohang Steelers playing Busan I’Park and FC Seoul travelling to Gangwon FC.

When does the league start?

The K League season begins on Friday (May 8). The first match sees defending champion Jeonbuk Motors taking on Suwon Bluewings in the southwestern city of Jeonju.

What time is it?

Friday's match between Jeonbuk Motors and Suwon Bluewings will kickoff at 7 p.m. local time (3:30 p.m IST).

Which TV channel will broadcast the matches?

As of now, the matches will not be televised in India.

Can I stream the matches online?

Yes! The opening game and the rest of the matches are set to be live-streamed to the worldwide audience on YouTube as well as Twitter -- with English commentary to boot!

With inputs from AP