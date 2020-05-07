Coronavirus: UEFA chief Ceferin welcomes Bundesliga return

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has welcomed the impending resumption of the Bundesliga and said Germany's top flight can "provide a shining example" of how football can return.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Angela Merkel's government had given the green light for the top two tiers in Germany - which have been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic - to resume behind closed doors in the second half of May.

Following a meeting of the German Football League (DFL) a day later it was announced the Bundesliga is set to continue from May 16.

With the majority of European football still on hold or, in the cases of the Eredivisie and Ligue 1, cancelled, Ceferin was delighted with the news.

A statement released by UEFA read: "It is great news that the German authorities have agreed that the Bundesliga can return.

"This is a huge and positive step to bring optimism back to people's lives.

"It is the result of constructive dialogue and careful planning between the football authorities and politicians and I am confident that Germany will provide a shining example to all of us in how to bring football - with all its excitement, emotion and unpredictability- back into our lives.

"I wish everyone connected with this every success."